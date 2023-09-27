Michael Jordan, Team USA’s ‘biggest cheerleader,’ is backing Europe for the Ryder Cup, says Luke Donald

As a member of the NBA's Hall of Fame — and arguably the greatest player in it — Michael Jordan is no stranger to exclusive clubs. In 2019, the Chicago Bulls icon opened another: The Grove XXIII, his personal, invite-only golf club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Scroll through the gallery to see more.
Design by Nichols Architects / Photo by Mike Butler
Jordan is a well-known golf enthusiast. He has competed in various celebrity events, including his own Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, in 2014.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
The course was designed and built by renowned course architect Bobby Weed on a flat former citrus grove, with few features except some lagoons and two long drainage ditches along its borders. Weed used earth dug from the lagoons to add elevation to the course, and repurposed the irrigation canals to challenge players with "dead-straight" hazard lines.
Bobby Weed Golf Design
The 18-hole course is tailored to its owner, with Jordan's handicap and style of play considered during construction. Playing fast and firm, a "double-helix" route offers golfers the flexibility to navigate the course in looping internal circuits.
Bobby Weed Golf Design
The ninth green was placed immediately in front of the clubhouse, a nod to the close-up style of iconic British links courses like St. Andrews, in Scotland.
Bobby Weed Golf Design
The 15,000-square-foot clubhouse -- home to locker rooms, lounge areas, dining and kitchen areas, and even a shop -- was designed and built by Miami-based firm Nichols Architects.
Design by Nichols Architects / Photo by Mike Butler
The building's shape was inspired by the arcing trajectory of a golf swing, and a bordering slab "hanging" over the ninth green mimics the hang-time that "Air Jordan" was famed for as a player.
Design by Nichols Architects / Photo by Mike Butler
Keen to stamp the owner's identity on the building, the architects included fritted windows which incorporated an elephant print used on some of Jordan's shoes.
Nichols Architects
When the sun shines, that pattern is cast across the floor.
Design by Nichols Architects / Photo by Mike Butler
Protecting privacy was a key consideration for the main entrance's design. "I don't want to call it a fortress because that's a little bit put-offish," planning and design partner Igor Reyes told CNN. "But it's very secure, and if you're MJ or any of his members, you want to know that you're going to have privacy and that you're going 'on the other side' of the wall.'"
Design by Nichols Architects / Photo by Mike Butler
Weed also designed a 20-acre, state-of-the-art practice facility for Jordan, with designated areas for driving, chipping and putting. "It's a Tour player's haven to work on their game," Weed said.
Bobby Weed Golf Design
"As the course has matured, the place looks like it's been there for a long time," Weed told CNN. One of the best compliments you could ever get is from somebody that says, 'Hey, this doesn't look brand new.' I think we accomplished that."
Bobby Weed Golf Design
Look away Team USA, arguably your most coveted supporter, Michael Jordan, is tipping against you at the Ryder Cup in Italy this week.

That is, if European captain Luke Donald is to be believed, after the Englishman revealed he met the NBA icon for dinner a few weeks ago.

“He tipped the Europeans to win. Take whatever you want out of that one,” Donald told The Guardian.

“He is a good friend. He would be very supportive of me having a great experience. I think, ultimately, he wants the US to win.”

Jordan’s obsession with golf, and the Ryder Cup, is a matter of public record. Opened in 2019, his golf club, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, is the meticulously constructed embodiment of his passion for the game and his own private golf sanctuary.

It has hosted some of the American stars teeing it up at Marco Simone Golf Club this week, including Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The duo are making their sixth and fourth appearances respectively at the biennial tournament in Rome, and Jordan has had a front row seat at all of their previous outings – and beyond.

“His Airness” has boasted perfect attendance at the Ryder Cup since making his debut as a spectator at Valderrama, Spain, in 1997, regularly spotted lauding or taunting players depending on their allegiance.

“He’s their biggest cheerleader and their biggest fan. He loves being there,” Jon Miller, longtime friend of Jordan and the man who helped him attend his first Ryder Cup, told Golf Digest in 2021.

“This is his special time. I don’t think there’s anything he loves – other than his family and his kids and stuff like that – that he cares about as much as this event.”

CHASKA, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 1: Michael Jordan and friend pose for a photo on the first tee during the fourball matches for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, MN. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Jordan takes in the action from the stands during the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota.
Montana Pritchard/PGA of America/Getty Images

The streak ends

Jordan vowed that he would “never” miss another Ryder Cup, according to Miller, but that 12-event streak is set to be broken on Friday.

Donald said that he would not be behind the ropes at Marco Simone as “something had come up.”

It could well mean Jordan misses seeing something he has never before witnessed: Team USA tasting victory on European soil. Despite enjoying a triumph of historic proportions at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2021, captain Zach Johnson and his 12-man American team cross the Atlantic seeking to end a miserable 30-year barren away run.

Not since 1993 has the US returned home with the trophy, when Tom Watson steered his charges to a 15-13 win over Bernard Gallacher’s European side at The Belfry in Warwickshire.

Michael Jordan watches the action on day two of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jordan watched on as Europe defeated Team USA comfortably to clinch the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s a pressure Jordan would have undoubtedly enjoyed. Discussing his love for the Ryder Cup in a 2021 interview with current NBA great Steph Curry, Jordan admitted he would have preferred playing amid the hostility of a European setting.

“I love playing on the road. It seems as though your concentration level is much better,” he told the Golden State Warriors star, also renowned for his love of golf.

“You know you’re not expected to win so you can have the opportunity to prove the unknown. A lot of times when you play at home, you let your hair down, you get relaxed, you see more friends and family, you gotta worry about tickets and so many other different things.

“I always loved playing on the road because it minimized my thought process and I could focus on my craft. I would imagine if I was playing in the Ryder Cup, I would much rather play in Europe than play at home.”

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 16: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors reacts after making the final putt to win the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 16: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors reacts after making the final putt to win the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Ecstatic Steph Curry sinks walk-off eagle to win celebrity golf tournament

Whether Jordan would actually be willing to tee it up however, is another question entirely.

“I stay in my lane,” Jordan laughed. “I don’t have the skillset to put myself in that environment.

“Now, if you tell me I’ve got a basketball in my hand, now that’s a different story. But if I had a golf club in my hand, there’s no way I can get comfortable to hit a 50-yard or 100-yard shot, not with all those people watching.”

Johnson, who suffered defeat three times on European turf as a player, is as acutely aware of Team USA’s travel struggles as any, but believes his side can finally stop the rot come Sunday.

“The European teams have been very stout, very good, very deep, and this year is no different,” the US captain told reporters Monday.

“It’s just difficult. I know what history says. I’m very aware of that. But at the same time, I can speak confidently and, talking to my team, these guys are ready and want to embrace that difficulty.

“The teams of the past are teams of the past. This is a new team with a new opportunity.”

