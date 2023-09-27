CNN —

Most starting quarterbacks are the face of their franchise. This often means that at their team facilities, it’s hard to move around without their name or face being seen somewhere.

However, for Josh Dobbs, his journey with the Arizona Cardinals hasn’t come with the same kind of attention, even amongst his own team.

Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals just a few weeks before the season began to fill in for the injured Kyler Murray and has been in a race against time to familiarize himself with all that comes along with joining a new franchise.

He admitted on the eve of the new season that he was still struggling with some of his teammates’ first names, while also having to learn an NFL offensive playbook.

And it appears it’s not just Dobbs who is having a hard time with the transition, with the Cardinals also apparently forgetting to make his jersey available for fans to purchase.

In a video the 28-year-old posted on his social media, Dobbs tries to buy some official Arizona team jerseys with his name and number on the back for some family members.

However, when he goes to select his name from the list of players, Dobbs’ name and number were not there.

“Ya boy is nowhere to be found,” he said while scrolling through the list of his new teammates. “We’ve got all the numbers, and no No. 9.

“Like: ‘Yo, I know I just got here, but come on.’ We can at least have the custom jersey ready for me. Help your boy out!”

Dobbs’ video appeared to spur the Cardinals into action, with the team posting a video of Dobbs finally getting his hands on a team jersey with his name and the No. 9 on the back.

“Y’all take it easy on the Cardinals. I just got here a month ago. But we’re official. Let’s get it.”

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates Braxton Berrios and Christian Wilkins after scoring one of his four touchdowns during the Dolphins' landslide victory over the Broncos on September 24. Rebecca Blackwell/AP San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers remain undefeated after their 30-12 Thursday Night Football win on September 21. Cary Edmondson/USA Today Network/Reuters Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs from the family suite of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's show of support comes after weeks of speculation -- by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties -- that she and Kelce are dating. Swift had plenty to cheer about as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. David Eulitt/Getty Images Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls in a catch for a touchdown during the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network/Reuters Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during his team's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders. Evan Vucci/AP Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson go after a fumble in the endzone. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19. Brent Skeen/USA Today Network/Reuters Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs fends off New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half at Lambeau Field. The Packers edged out a 18-17 win. Dan Powers/USA Today Network/Reuters Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons lost 20-6. Rick Osentoski/AP Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after suffering a knee injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards. Matt Durisko/AP Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1. Michael Ainsworth/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28. Matt York/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Adrian Kraus/AP Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Elsa/Getty Images San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10. Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16. Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit. Sue Ogrocki/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins. Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7. Matt Freed/AP It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year. Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters The best photos from the 2023 NFL season Prev Next

Dobbs has eagerly grasped his opportunity as a starter in Arizona having spent the majority of his time in the NFL as a backup since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

He has shown flashes of promise in the first three weeks of the season with the Cardinals, leading the team to its first win of the new campaign in Week 3 with a shock 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Under first year head coach Jonathan Gannon, Dobbs and the rest of the Cardinals team have proven stiffer opposition than many had predicted.

And now, although it may have taken a while, fans in the stands can choose to proudly wear Dobbs’ jersey as he leads the team on the field.