CNN —

Barcelona continued its unbeaten start to the season but dropped points at the top of La Liga with an eventful 2-2 draw against Mallorca.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen gifted Mallorca the game’s opening goal inside 10 minutes as he failed to clear the ball from Barça’s box, enabling Vedat Muriqi to find the back of the net.

Raphinha’s excellent strike from the edge of the area leveled the game just before half-time, before the Brazilian winger and João Félix both missed glorious chances to put the Blaugrana ahead moments later.

But it was Mallorca which got the game’s next goal in added time when Muriqi’s header allowed Abdón Prats to squeeze a shot past ter Stegen.

Félix hit the post 10 minutes into the second half as Barça pushed for an equalizer and the visiting side also had a penalty decision reversed after substitute Lamine Yamal had gone down in the box.

With the defending Spanish champion seemingly heading for a first defeat of the season, Fermin López made it 2-2 with his first goal for the club when Raphinha’s pass was left by Robert Lewandowski.

There was still 15 minutes remaining and both teams had chances to win the game, but it remained a draw – the first time that Barça has failed to defeat Mallorca in 11 previous meetings between the two teams.

Barcelona's Jules Koundé dribbles with the ball against Mallorca. Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The result means that either Girona or Real Madrid, both of whom play on Wednesday, could go top of La Liga with a win.

“We gifted too much,” Barcelona coach Xavi said after the game. “We made uncharacteristic mistakes … We did have chances, but it was a tough struggle back into the game.

“We created enough chances that would have normally won it for us, but two mistakes of our own cost us the win.”

Barça next faces Sevilla on Friday, while Mallorca, still with only one win in the league this season, plays Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.