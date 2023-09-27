Tens of thousands of people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after Azerbaijan launched an offensive to take back full control of the breakaway region.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan's borders but for decades has operated autonomously with a de facto government of its own.

The short offensive ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire in which separatist Armenian fighters agreed to surrender and lay down their arms. Azerbaijan says Karabakh Armenians can remain in the region if they accept Azerbaijani citizenship, but many people have preferred to leave their homes.

The landlocked mountainous region is home to 120,000 ethnic Armenians who make up the majority of the population.

Azerbaijan says it will guarantee the rights of those living in the region. But Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and international experts have repeatedly warned of the risk of ethnic cleansing.

A woman cries in a truck after crossing the border near Kornidzor on Wednesday, September 27.
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
People from Nagorno-Karabakh board a bus near a Red Cross registration center in Goris, Armenia, on September 27.
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
David Harapetyan, an ethnic Armenian and taxi driver who came to Kornidzor from Russia to provide assistance, hands food and water to people from Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27.
Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters
This satellite image shows a long traffic jam of vehicles along the Lachin corridor as ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh on September 26. Nagorno-Karabakh has been under blockade since December, when Azerbaijan-backed activists established a military checkpoint on the Lachin corridor — the one road connecting the landlocked enclave to Armenia. The road was only recently opened to allow residents to flee.
Maxar Technologies
Azerbaijani soldiers regulate traffic as people wait in their cars to leave for Armenia on September 26.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
People stay at a hotel room in Goris after they crossed the Armenian border on September 26.
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh line up to receive humanitarian aid at a temporary camp in Goris on September 26.
Vasily Krestyaninov/AP
A girl from Nagorno-Karabakh looks out from a car while traveling to Armenia on September 26.
Vasily Krestyaninov/AP
Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development, speaks to the press after visiting the humanitarian hub in Kornidzor on September 26. Power said many of those who had arrived were suffering from "severe malnutrition," according to doctors at the scene. "It is absolutely critical that independent monitors as well as humanitarian organizations get access to the people in Nagorno-Karabakh who still have dire needs," she said.
Astrig Agopian/Getty Images
Volunteers in Kornidzor give apples to people from Nagorno-Karabakh on September 26.
Astrig Agopian/Getty Images
Karine Djagaryan, who fled Nagorno-Karabakh, hugs her father, Novlet, as they meet in Kornidzor on September 26.
Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters
Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Kornidzor on September 26.
Astrig Agopian/Getty Images
A family arrives at the Red Cross humanitarian hub set up in Kornidzor on Monday, September 25.
Astrig Agopian/Getty Images