CNN —

A huge explosion followed by a large blaze occurred early on Thursday morning at a warehouse in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to Reuters and AFP news agencies, citing local media reports.

Several videos seen on social media showed a large column of fire billowing into the night sky.

The blast happened at a warehouse close to Tashkent’s airport, according to Reuters, citing local news site Daryo.

Russian state news agency TASS citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan said that a fire broke out in one of the warehouses located in the Sergeli district of Tashkent city, the capital of the Central Asian, former Soviet republic.

The ministry said the fire was caused by a lightning strike on a warehouse owned by Inter Logistics LLC, TASS reported.

There are no immediate reports of casualties at this time.

This is a breaking story. More to come.