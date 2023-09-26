CNN —

A fire at a wedding in Iraq has left at least 100 people dead and 150 others injured, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA citing local authorities.

The disaster in Al Haytham Wedding Hall, in northeast Nineveh Governorate, was set off by fireworks, candles, and other materials used during the wedding celebration, the Iraqi Civil Defense said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has instructed his cabinet to assist those affected by the fire, according to a statement from his office.

