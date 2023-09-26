Philadelphia CNN —

All charges were dismissed Tuesday against the Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop last month.

Mark Dial, the officer, was facing seven charges: murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime with intent, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.

Judge Wendy L. Pew dismissed the charges and said that she agreed “100%” with the defense in the case.

“There’s no way in this world this man committed murder,” Brian McMonagle, the defense attorney for Dial, said. “And every tragedy is not a crime.”

The case stems from the police shooting of Irizarry on August 14 in Philadelphia. According to a police statement, two officers saw a man driving erratically, and when the man pulled into a parking spot, they approached the vehicle.

Seconds later, one of the officers fatally shot Irizarry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.