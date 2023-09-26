CNN —

Cassidy Hutchinson warned Tuesday that her former boss Donald Trump would not have guardrails if he wins a second term as president, arguing that Trump’s violations of the Constitution after he lost the election in 2020 should be disqualifying from the White House.

“I think that Donald Trump is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history,” Hutchinson told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview Tuesday.

Hutchinson’s new book, “Enough,” details the chaos and lawlessness at the end of the Trump administration, where she had a front row seat as a top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the former president’s efforts to overturn the election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Hutchinson, who came forward last year with damning testimony to the House committee that investigated January 6 about what was going on in the White House after the election, told Tapper that she worries the institutions of government will end up in an even worse place if Trump is elected again.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper in New York on Tuesday, September 26. Laura Oliverio/CNN

“The counts that Donald Trump is currently facing – he is facing counts of obstructing the Constitution – to me that is disqualifying. Donald Trump should be disqualified from being the president of the United States – to me that’s not a question,” Hutchinson said.

“We have to think: What would a second Trump term look like?” she asked. “Would these be the people that are running the government, the people that are currently facing indictments? Who would work for Donald Trump in the second term? That’s the question that we need to be asking or asking ourselves going into this election season.”

