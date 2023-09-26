New York CNN —

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is raising the specter of the war on inflation getting worse before it gets better.

In an interview with the Times of India published on Tuesday, Dimon warned that if the Federal Reserve has to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, it will be painful.

“I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%,” Dimon told the paper.

He made the comments while attending a JPMorgan investor summit in Mumbai, India.

The comments added to ongoing nervousness on Wall Street, which has been fueled in large part by concerns about the Fed keeping interest rates high for longer. In recent trading, the Dow was down nearly 300 points, or 0.9%. The Nasdaq lost 1.2%.

Since early last year, the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates from near zero to just over 5%.

“I ask people in business, ‘Are you prepared for something like 7%?’ The worst case is 7% with stagflation. If they are going to have lower volumes and higher rates, there will be stress in the system,” Dimon said. “We urge our clients to be prepared for that kind of stress.”