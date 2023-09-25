Some Lahaina residents get to return to the torched remains of their historic town today. But dangers still loom in West Maui

By Holly Yan, CNN
Updated 11:45 AM EDT, Mon September 25, 2023
Sarah Salmonese sits where her apartment once stood in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11.
Go Nakamura/The New York Times/Redux
Ken Alba carries a bag of ice at a food and supply distribution center that was set up in the parking lot of a Lahaina shopping mall on Thursday, August 17.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Fences are built around destroyed neighborhoods in Lahaina on August 17.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
Destroyed homes are seen in Lahaina on Wednesday, August 16.
Jae C. Hong/AP
The state flag of Hawaii flies over a sign in Lahaina that says "tourist keep out" on August 16. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/08/17/exp-maui-tourists-wildfires-lee-intvw-081712aseg2-us.cnn" target="_blank">Vacationers are being asked to stay home</a> as Maui recovers. Many hotels are housing evacuees.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A woman lays down flowers and prays on a hillside overlooking the rubble of Lahaina on August 16.
Bryan Anselm/The New York Times/Redux
The Lahaina neighborhood of Wahikuli Terrace is seen on Tuesday, August 15.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Search-and-rescue workers look through damage in Lahaina on August 15.
Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/US Army National Guard
An FBI agent watches as two additional refrigerated storage containers arrive next to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains were being stored in Wailuku, Hawaii, on Monday, August 14.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A spoon lies in the rubble of a home destroyed by the wildfire in Kula, Hawaii, on August 14.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Lauren Haley sprays water on hot spots in her Kula neighborhood on August 14.
Bryan Anselm/The New York Times/Redux
JP Mayoga, a chef at the Westin Maui Resort, is embraced by his wife, Makalea Ahhee, at the hotel near Lahaina on Sunday, August 13. About 200 employees were living at the hotel with their families.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Volunteers in Kihei, Hawaii, load water onto a boat to be transported to West Maui on August 13.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People pray during a church service in Wailuku on August 13. The Maui Coffee Attic opened up space for the service after a wildfire destroyed Lahaina's Grace Baptist Church.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
People wait in line at a checkpoint to gain access to Lahaina on Saturday, August 12.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Volunteers offload supplies that would be delivered to a distribution center for evacuees in Napili-Honokowai, Hawaii, on August 12.
Max Whittaker/The New York Times/Redux
Honolulu Fire Department responders work in Lahaina on August 11.
Go Nakamura/The New York Times/Redux
This aerial photo shows the shells of burned houses, vehicles and buildings in Lahaina on August 11.
Go Nakamura/The New York Times/Redux
Zoltan Balogh clears away trees that were burned by the wildfire in Kula.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Cars are backed up on the Honoapiilani Highway as residents are allowed back into wildfire-affected areas on August 11.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Volunteers in Maalaea, Hawaii, watch truckloads of donated food and supplies depart for Lahaina on August 10.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Wildfire wreckage is seen in Lahaina on August 10.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Volunteers stack canned goods at the War Memorial Stadium in Kahului.
Mengshin Lin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Burned cars sit in Lahaina on August 10.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
Vixay Phonxaylinkham holds his 4-year-old child Lana while they wait for their flight at the Kahului Airport on August 10. Phonoxaylinkham, his wife and their five children were heading back to California. They had been caught in the wildfires, but they survived by spending four hours in the ocean.
Marco Garcia/Reuters
People arrive on school buses to evacuate the Maui airport on August 10.
Claire Rush/AP
Building wreckage is seen in Lahaina on August 10.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center in Wailuku on August 10. The Ah Hees were looking for her husband's brother. Their home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Puong Sui, center, talks to her daughter at the evacuation center in Kahului on August 10. Sui lost her house and belongings in Lahaina and was planning to fly to Las Vegas to reunite with her family.
Mengshin Lin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A wildfire burns in Kihei on August 9.
Ty O'Neil/AP
This satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in Lahaina on August 9.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights on August 9.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Helicopters with the Hawaii Army National Guard perform water bucket drops to assist in the firefighting efforts on August 9.
Hawaii National Guard/Reuters
Residents carry their belongings after wildfires swept through Lahaina on August 9.
Ku'u Kauanoe/Civil Beat/ZUMA
Passengers try to sleep on the floor of the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights on August 9.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
The hall of the historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames in Lahaina on August 8.
Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP
In pictures: The deadly Maui wildfires
CNN  — 

More than a month after catastrophic flames raced across Lahaina, annihilating most of the historic town and killing 97 people in Maui, some residents will finally be able to return to the charred remains of their homes Monday.

Even though the deadly 2,170-acre Lahaina wildfire has been fully contained, “many dangers remain,” Maui County posted Sunday on Facebook.

TOPSHOT - An offering of flowers is left on the ground following the Maui fires in Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii, August 16, 2023. Embattled officials in Hawaii who have been criticized for the lack of warnings as a deadly wildfire ripped through a town insisted August 16 that sounding emergency sirens would not have saved lives. At least 110 people died when the inferno levelled Lahaina last week on the island of Maui, with some residents not aware their town was at risk until they saw flames for themselves. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Advanced DNA testing prompts officials to revise Maui fires death toll to 97, down from 115

Burn sites could still be covered with hazardous ash and other debris, such as asbestos, heavy metals, byproducts of plastic combustion and other chemicals, Maui County warned on its wildfire recovery website.

Residents should be aware of the health risks of trying to “clean up” their burned properties, as doing so could make the situation worse, county officials said. Improperly handling debris and ash could spread dangerous material if it becomes airborne.

Authorities said they are developing a process to safely remove the potential dangers.

“For those who can return to their properties, state Department of Health officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment,” Maui County said on social media.

While some hazards remain, Hawaii officials are trying “to do whatever is necessary for people to get closure,” Gov. Josh Green said last week.

Who gets to go first

It could take three months before Lahaina is fully cleared for reentry, Green said.

An August 11 aerial view of Lahaina's famous Front Street shows cars and building destroyed by fire.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Maui wildfires damaged or destroyed about 3,000 homes and businesses and caused an estimated $4 billion to $6 billion worth of destruction.

The disaster area has been split into zones, which will be gradually reopened to residents as they are inspected and deemed safe to reenter, Maui officials said.

In an aerial view, a power pole stands over burned cars and homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who caused Maui's devastating wildfire? Lawsuit adds telecom companies and landowners to the list

The first group of residents allowed to return Monday include those who live in Zone 1C – the northern part of Lahaina around Kaniau Road. They will be offered support and resources, including water, transportation, medical and mental health care and language assistance, Maui officials said.

“Some people will only want to go for a very short period of time, a few minutes, to say goodbye in a way to their property,” the governor said. “Others may want to stay several hours.”

He noted some will be returning to scorched grounds where their loved ones died.

“We know that people will be grieving and suffering a great deal of despair when they see how little is left,” Green said.

When visitors can return

Lahaina’s tourism industry was obliterated by the wildfires, and many residents lost both their homes and their businesses.

Hawaii's Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke called the wildfires burning on Maui "unprecedented."
Zeke Kalua/County of Maui

Help is desperately needed in Hawaii. Here's what you can do

But the state plans to reopen West Maui to visitors on October 8 and is working to transition more that 7,400 displaced people from hotels to long-term housing, the governor has said.

But Green reassured residents that the planned reopening doesn’t mean housing assistance will end. He said reopening is necessary for rebuilding.

“We’re not pushing people out,” Green insisted. He said state officials and the American Red Cross will work with displaced people to “make sure they have a roof over their head.”

About half of the 1,500 parcels of land impacted by the Lahaina fire have been evaluated by disaster recovery teams, the governor said. And almost 16,000 people have registered for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Norma Galeana and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

