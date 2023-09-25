CNN —

The gunman who killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at an El Paso Walmart in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution to those impacted by the shooting.

Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the attack, reached an agreement with prosecutors to pay $5,557,005.55 to claimants in the federal case, according to new court filings. The document identifying the claimants was sealed.

Federal Judge David Guaderrama approved the agreement. CNN has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Texas.

An attorney for Crusius declined to comment, citing a state gag order and federal protective order that limits what he can comment on.

Crusius rampaged through the Walmart in El Paso, which sits along the US-Mexico border, with the sole intention of killing Mexican people and immigrants, authorities have said. At least eight of those killed were Mexican nationals, according to Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard. Crusius is also believed to have posted a hate-filled screed online just minutes before the shooting in which he espoused xenophobic and White supremacist beliefs.

In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes, from the 2019 shooting. In July, he was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences.

Crusius is still set to be tried in a state case against him, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Both parties will meet with a district court judge Monday afternoon in a scheduling hearing, where a trial date could be up for discussion.