CNN —

Ajax’s home fixture against Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord ended in ugly scenes on Sunday when the game was abandoned after fans threw flares and fireworks onto the pitch.

The Amsterdam team had been losing 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena when the game was suspended in the 56th minute.

Play had already been paused twice. First, after a plastic cup was thrown from the stands and again when a firework landed on the pitch.

Another firework incident in the second half led to the referee, after consulting with local authorities, abandoning the game, Ajax said in a statement.

There was also trouble outside the stadium after the match had been abandoned as riot police used tear gas on fans trying to force their way into the stadium.

Police officers stand guard outside the stadium after the Eredivisie match was suspended. Olaf Kraak/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

“After the suspended Ajax-Feyenoord match, ‘supporters’ forced their way into the main entrance. Order has now been restored. The riot police carried out several charges and used tear gas,” Amsterdam police said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ajax has suffered a miserable start to the season, winning just one of its first four league games, and sits 14th in the 18-team league, two points above the relegation zone.

In a statement, the Dutch club said: “This is not the behaviour that belongs to Ajax.

Disappointment about the poor start to the season is completely understandable, but should never be the reason for disturbances.

“We apologise to anyone who has felt unsafe or has been bothered by this in any other way.”

Last year, the team finished third and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Ajax is just two points above the relegation zone. Olaf Kraak/ANP/Getty Images

Following the game, Ajax sacked its Director of Football Sven Mislintat with immediate effect

“The lack of broad support within the organisation is the reason behind this decision,” the club said in a statement.

Due to concerns about possible unrest, Feyenoord supporters had not been allowed inside the stadium for the match. On its website, the club said staff and players were held inside the changing room area until it was safe to leave.

CNN has reached out to the Eredivisie for clarification on whether the remainder of the match will be played.