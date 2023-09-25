Vivek Ramaswamy is the first millennial to run for the Republican presidential nomination.

The 38-year-old is a biotech and health care entrepreneur who has written two books: "Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence" and "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam."

He's built his message around the idea that Americans lack purpose and meaning, and that the country needs someone like him — young, unjaded and an outsider — to help restore its national identity.

Ramaswamy, born in Cincinnati to parents who emigrated from India, graduated from Harvard University with a degree in biology. After Harvard, he took a job at a hedge fund as a biotech stock analyst and worked there while attending Yale Law School.

In 2014, he founded Roivant, the source of the bulk of his fortune. The company targets drugs that large pharmaceutical companies have shelved because they didn't fit into the company's business model. Roivant would buy the right to develop those drugs and share the profits with the original company.