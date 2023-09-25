china property pkg
Video Ad Feedback
The stakes are too high to let Evergrande fail. Here's why (2021)
03:13 - Source: CNNBusiness

Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter which explores what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Hong Kong CNN  — 

Evergrande’s plan to restructure its massive debts is in trouble because of a regulatory probe into its main subsidiary, the embattled Chinese developer said Sunday.

The company said in a statement that it is “unable to meet the qualifications” for issuing new notes, which refer to short or medium-term securities, because Hengda Real Estate Group was being investigated.

Last month, Hengda — Evergrande’s flagship unit in