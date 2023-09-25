Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter which explores what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.
Hong Kong CNN —
Evergrande’s plan to restructure its massive debts is in trouble because of a regulatory probe into its main subsidiary, the embattled Chinese developer said Sunday.
The company said in a statement that it is “unable to meet the qualifications” for issuing new notes, which refer to short or medium-term securities, because Hengda Real Estate Group was being investigated.
Last month, Hengda — Evergrande’s flagship unit in