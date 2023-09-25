CNN —

Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums, throughout the US-leg of her “Eras” tour. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium in July, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play for Swift by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother in July on their podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

Fast forward to Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, when Swift was seen cheering Kelce in his family suite, dressed in a red and white team jacket, next to Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Swift’s show of support comes after weeks of speculation — by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties — that she and Kelce are dating. Although the two have not publicly confirmed any romantic link, Kelce said in an interview with ESPN last week that he finds the focus on Swift and him “hilarious.”

The tradition of trading friendship bracelets at her concerts is inspired by the lyrics on her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from her most recent album “Midnights.” Swift sings about making friendship bracelets as a way to connect with others on a shared experience: “Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”