Start your week smart: Hollywood strike, Bob Menendez, Ophelia, Ukraine hits Crimea, New York bus crash

Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios building on May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. After talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to result in a deal, more than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years. Late-night shows are expected to stop production immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays.
It may not be the lightest of topics to begin your Sunday with, but it’s one we shouldn’t shy away from either: Gun violence has changed day-to-day life in and out of the classroom, and schools and parents are attempting to take safety into their own hands. Scroll through this interactive feature to see the future of American classrooms.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • The major film and television studios delivered their “best and final” offer to the striking writers, adding to significant hope that the negotiations to end the monthslong strike will conclude with an agreement this weekend. Negotiators with the Writers Guild of America were expected to review the offer and deliver their response.
    • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other top Garden State Democrats are calling on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign — a sign of how quickly the senator’s political support may erode after his shocking indictment on federal bribery charges.
    • Ophelia, now a post-tropical cyclone, is moving up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall and threats of flash flooding and dangerous surf from North Carolina to New Jersey. New York City issued a travel advisory, warning of a “a long-duration rainfall event.”
    • Ukraine said its bold strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol had left dozens dead and wounded “including senior leadership.” Ukraine’s attack shows the vulnerability of critically important infrastructure on the peninsula.
    • The transportation company that owns the bus involved in a fatal crash in New York while bringing high school students to a band camp was listed as an “unacceptable operator” by the state after failing several safety inspections since 2022. Two teachers were killed and multiple students injured in the crash.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    ﻿The US government will relaunch a program to provide free Covid-19 home tests to Americans as new variants continue to alarm health officials. Go to Covidtests.gov to order up to four free tests. The government had shipped more than 755 million free Covid-19 tests to people who requested them through the website before the program was suspended in May after the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency.

    Tuesday
    Members of the House are set to return to session as the possibility of a government shutdown in a week appears ever more likely. Late last week, Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent his members home without a clear plan to avoid the looming shutdown after Republican hardliners once again scuttled his spending plans, delivering an embarrassing floor defeat for GOP leadership for the second time in a week.

    Wednesday
    The second Republican presidential primary debate is set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. And once again, former President Donald Trump will not be in attendance. He will instead travel to Detroit to deliver a speech to an audience that will include current and former union members, according to a source familiar with his plans. Trump, who has maintained a large lead in national and early-state primary polls, also skipped the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee last month. The third debate will take place in Miami on November 8.

    CNN will join the Max streaming platform. The network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced last month that it will incorporate live news into its super-streamer Max service, allowing subscribers access to 24/7 programming from the global news brand. The service, which launches a little more than a year after Warner Bros. Discovery executives shuttered the previous standalone CNN+ service, will be called CNN Max and launch with a “beta” label in the US before being rolled out more broadly.

    Thursday
    A House Oversight panel is set to hold its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. A committee spokesperson told CNN that the hearing will focus on the constitutional and legal questions Republicans are raising about Biden. While the witnesses are still being finalized, House Oversight Chairman James Comer told CNN he plans to have a financial expert speak about the bank records he has uncovered pertaining to the Biden family’s business dealings and a constitutional expert to discuss why an impeachment inquiry is warranted. The panel is also poised to issue its first subpoenas to the president’s son and brother, Hunter and James Biden, according to the spokesperson.

    Friday
    Netflix will send out its final red envelope, marking an end to 25 years of mailing DVDs to subscribers. The company says it will continue to accept returns of customers’ remaining DVDs until October 27. Introduced in 1998 when Netflix first launched, the DVD-by-mail service promised an easier rental experience than having to drive to the nearest Blockbuster. The red envelopes, which have long been synonymous with Netflix itself, littered coffee tables and dorm rooms across the country. But in 2007, Netflix began streaming content online and gradually shifted the focus away from its original DVD business.

    Saturday
    Government funding expires when the clock strikes midnight and it becomes October 1, which marks the start of the new fiscal year. (As shorthand, the deadline is commonly described as September 30 at midnight.) Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are hoping to pass a short-term funding extension before then to keep the lights on and avert a shutdown, although the situation is looking grim. So what, exactly, could happen if the government shuts down at the end of the week? Here’s everything you need to know.

    One Thing: Wagner in Africa
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward tells us about her trip to the Central African Republic to investigate the future of Wagner, the private military company, following the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, September 21.
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, September 21.
    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
    Migrants Douglas and David assist Leon — carrying his disabled cousin, Luis — as they wade through the Rio Grande on their way to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Friday, September 15. The US Defense Department is ramping up resources at the US-Mexico border as officials describe a surge in border crossings in places such as Eagle Pass, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency.
    Adrees Latif/Reuters
    A Soyuz spacecraft is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday, September 15. It was carrying a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station.
    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
    A family member embraces Siamak Namazi after Namazi and four other Americans, freed from Iranian detention, arrived at a US Army airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Tuesday, September 19. The five Americans, all of whom had been designated as wrongfully detained, were freed as part of a wider deal that includes the United States unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds. Namazi had been detained since 2015.
    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech behind Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla as he holds a state banquet in their honor on Wednesday, September 20. Charles and Camilla were starting a three-day visit intended to highlight the close ties between France and the United Kingdom.
    Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
    US Attorney General Merrick Garland answers questions from US Rep. Jim Jordan, seen on the screen at right, while testifying during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, September 20. Republicans on the committee grilled Garland on the Justice Department's handling of the federal cases against Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump. Garland pushed back against GOP accusations of political bias in the Justice Department, telling lawmakers he's "not the president's lawyer" nor "Congress's prosecutor."
    Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Redux
    Hundreds of people throw Wellington boots — rubber rain boots known as "wellies" — as they break an unusual Guinness World Record in Ratheniska, Ireland, on Wednesday, September 20. There were 995 people throwing the boots at the same time.
    Hundreds of people throw Wellington boots — rubber rain boots known as "wellies" — as they break an unusual Guinness World Record in Ratheniska, Ireland, on Wednesday, September 20. There were 995 people throwing the boots at the same time.
    Niall Carson/PA/AP
    A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette in a front-line bunker while taking cover from Russian shelling in Andriivka, Ukraine, on Saturday, September 16.
    A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette in a front-line bunker while taking cover from Russian shelling in Andriivka, Ukraine, on Saturday, September 16.
    Alex Babenko/AP
    Tasha Johnson, a member of the United Auto Workers union, leads a chant while attending a rally in Detroit on Friday, September 15. The union is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. It's the first time in its history that it has struck all three of America's unionized automakers at the same time.
    Paul Sancya/AP
    A deer is seen through early morning fog in London's Richmond Park on Friday, September 15.
    A deer is seen through early morning fog in London's Richmond Park on Friday, September 15.
    Toby Melville/Reuters
    Professional wrestler Helen Charlotte Campbell throws Dark Sheik during an event in Liverpool, England, on Sunday, September 17. It was understood to be the first singles match between transgender women in the United Kingdom.
    Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
    Indigenous people watch a large television screen in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, September 20, as the nation's Supreme Court considered whether to overturn or maintain a ruling on the legality of boundaries for vast Indigenous lands. A court majority has rejected legislation that would limit the recognition of ancestral lands.
    Eraldo Peres/AP
    Two-time Women's World Cup winner Julie Ertz waves as she is subbed off for the final time during the US Women's National Team's match against South Africa in Cincinnati on Thursday, September 21. Ertz, who made her senior international debut in 2013 and went on to play in 17 World Cup matches, is retiring from the sport.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images
    The defense team of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, September 16. Paxton was acquitted in his state Senate impeachment trial, an outcome that laid bare the fierce divides within the Republican Party that controls all levers of government there. Paxton, a hardline conservative and close ally of former President Donald Trump, said the 16 articles of impeachment he faced were politically motivated.
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images
    Children play with water guns outside of humanitarian tents in Talat N'Yaaqoub, Morocco, on Friday, September 15. Morocco is still recovering from a powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,900 people earlier this month.
    Ammar Awad/Reuters
    People look at coffins in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, September 18. Dozens were killed in clashes with local authorities while people demonstrated against the United Nations' mission in the country. Over 150 people were arrested, including the leader of the group that organized the protests, the government said.
    Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images
    Comedian and actor Russell Brand leaves a London theater after performing a comedy set on Saturday, September 16. Three British news outlets — The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 "Dispatches" — published a joint investigation in which four women alleged Brand sexually assaulted them in separate instances between the years 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied the allegations.
    James Manning/PA/AP
    Jack Suwinski of the Pittsburgh Pirates leaps into the Wrigley Field ivy but can't catch a home run hit by the Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson during a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Tuesday, September 19.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images
    An apartment building is damaged Tuesday, September 19, after shelling in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan said it had taken back the region after launching a 24-hour assault that forced ethnic Armenian forces to surrender and agree to a Russia-brokered ceasefire.
    Siranush Sargsyan/AP
    Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men get haircuts in Uman, Ukraine, while celebrating the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Friday, September 15.
    Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
    American tennis player Danielle Collins serves the ball during a match at the San Diego Open on Thursday, September 14.
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
    US President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 19. Biden made a forceful call for the world to stand up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    Adam Gray/Getty Images
    Models pose for pictures and have final preparations made backstage before a Susan Fang fashion show in London on Sunday, September 17.
    Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images
    New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz reacts after he was hit in the head by a line drive during a Major League Baseball game in Pittsburgh on Friday, September 15. He was taken out of the game and later placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.
    Charles LeClaire/USA Today Network/Reuters
    Ukrainian servicemen walk through a charred forest near Andriivka, Ukraine, not far from the front lines of the battle with Russian forces, on Saturday, September 16.
    Mstyslav Chernov/AP
    Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis as she and King Charles III meet youth sports groups near Paris on Thursday, September 21.
    Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images
    Formula One driver Lance Stroll crashes during a qualifying session in Singapore on Saturday, September 16. Stroll got out of the car unaided and was later passed fit by the medical team, according to F1's official website.
    Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images
    Aisha, who said she lost five family members in the catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Daniel, reacts as she walks past destroyed houses in Derna, Libya, on Sunday, September 17.
    Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
    Storm waves batter the Newhaven breakwater and lighthouse in Newhaven, England, on Monday, September 18.
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
    Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing in Moscow on Tuesday, September 19. The Moscow City Court refused to hear an appeal against his pre-trial detention, sending it back to a lower court. Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in jail on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently contest.
    Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
    Heston Kjerstad, a rookie outfielder with the Baltimore Orioles, drinks from the Major League Baseball team's "Homer Hose" on Sunday, September 17, as the team celebrated clinching a postseason berth.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images
    This aerial photo, taken on Monday, September 18, shows cars near "Art Eggcident," an installation by Dutch artist Henk Hofstra in São Paulo, Brazil.
    Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
    A model poses backstage ahead of a fashion show in London on Thursday, September 14.
    Shane Anthony Sinclair/BFC/Getty Images
    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, right, arrives at the Capitol on Monday, September 18. McCarthy said Monday that he is not ready to abandon the short-term government funding deal negotiated by members of the House Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus, despite warnings from multiple conservative members that they will oppose the deal. Government funding is slated to run out on September 30. See last week in 33 photos.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    Fox’s new animated series “Krapopolis” makes its debut tonight. Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the show centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

    “The Golden Bachelor,” ABC’s senior-citizen version of “The Bachelor,” its long-running dating show, premieres Thursday.

    In theaters
    Friday is shaping up to be a busy day at the box office with a little something for everyone.

    First up is “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” the fifth feature-length installment of the popular animated children’s TV show. This outing involves a meteor crash that gives the pups superpowers.

    “The Creator” comes across as a mashup of “The Terminator,” “I, Robot” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” Set in a post-apocalyptic future (aren’t they all?) during a war between humans and robots, a former soldier (see above) is tasked with finding a secret weapon — a robot in the form of a young child (ditto) that could save, or destroy, humanity.

    “Dumb Money” takes full advantage of its David-vs.-Goliath underpinnings to turn a tale of stocks and finance, a la “The Big Short” or “Too Big to Fail,” into a crowd-pleasing underdog story. Paul Dano heads a sprawling cast as the guy leading the rebels with pitchforks on behalf of GameStop, resulting in a film that CNN’s Brian Lowry says is “smart and satisfying enough to earn every dollar it makes.” “Dumb Money” premiered in select US theaters on September 15 but now goes into wide release.

    “The Kill Room” is the tale of a hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the killer-for-hire into an avant-garde sensation. It stars Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke — Thurman’s daughter with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

    “57 Seconds” is the amount of time a mysterious ring allows a young man to travel back into the past. What could possibly go wrong?

    Finally, we arrive at “Saw X.” If you know the stomach-turning horror franchise, you know what you’re getting yourself into. (A note to readers: We’re not linking to the trailer. If you must see it, Google it.)

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    It’s a big week for golf fans, with the 2023 Solheim Cup wrapping up today in Spain and the Ryder Cup getting underway outside Rome on Friday. At the Solheim Cup, Europe pulled even with the United States heading into the final round of matches.

    Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa obliterated the women’s marathon world record as she won the Berlin Marathon, completing the course in 2:11:53 and shaving more than two minutes off the previous best.

    The WNBA playoffs continue today with semifinal matchups pitting the Connecticut Sun against the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings v. the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The teams play again on Tuesday and Friday. The WNBA finals begin on October 8.

