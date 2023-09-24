NFL Week 3: How to watch and the top picks

By Hannah Brewitt, CNN
Updated 8:57 AM EDT, Sun September 24, 2023
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/18/sport/nick-chubb-cleveland-browns-knee-injury-spt/index.html" target="_blank">suffering a knee injury</a> in a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. He was carted off the field in the second quarter. Before leaving the game, the star running back had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Matt Durisko/AP
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">suffered an ankle injury</a> and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
The best photos from the 2023 NFL season
CNN  — 

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers’ Thursday night victory over the New York Giants.

The action continues this weekend with 13 Sunday showdowns including nine games with 1 p.m. kickoffs, and concludes with another Monday Night Football double-header.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers meet for an important early-season matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams began the season with high expectations after making the playoffs in 2022, but have made shaky starts to the year, each losing their first two games of the season.

With the dreaded 0-3 start on the line, this game is as close to a “must-win” as it gets this early in the year. Since 1990, just four of 158 teams that started the season with three consecutive losses ultimately reached the postseason. That’s a dismal 2.5%.

Looking at Sunday’s game through this lens, fans could be seeing a September matchup with playoff implications.

For the Vikings, the key to victory will be minimizing turnovers. In two weeks, Minnesota has turned the ball over seven times, including six lost fumbles.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Rourke/AP

These mistakes have essentially canceled out the offensive contributions made by quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Cousins is tied for the most passing touchdowns with six and has the second-most passing yards with 708 while Jefferson leads the NFL with 309 receiving yards.

If the Vikings can eliminate turnovers and lean on Cousins’ and Jefferson’s offensive prowess, they will have a much better chance of defeating the Chargers.

On the other hand, the Chargers have zero turnovers entering this week’s contest. They are the first team in NFL history to start a season 0-2 despite scoring 50-plus points with no giveaways.

Their biggest problem isn’t the offense, it’s the defense. Los Angeles has given up the most total yards per game and third most points entering Week 3.

The defensive unit needs to make significant improvements for the team to succeed this weekend and down the line.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday night’s double-header begins with a battle of unbeaten teams. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles’ 2-0 start to the season is hardly surprising. The team returned to play in 2023 with a vengeance after suffering a heart-breaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Through two weeks of play, Philly’s offense averages 29.5 points per game and ranks second in the NFL in rushing. Hurts is one of the strongest rushing quarterbacks in the NFL with 28 rushing touchdowns in 47 career games.

With one more rushing touchdown against Tampa Bay, he will pass former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first 50 career showings.

The Buccaneers are led by former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield whose five-year NFL career can be best described as unstable.

The 2017 Heisman winner had a tumultuous run with the Cleveland Browns that culminated in a dramatic exit from the franchise.

He then split the 2022 season between the Panthers and Rams, struggling to find success on either roster. Now with Buccaneers, Mayfield has experienced a career resurgence.

In his first two weeks as Tom Brady’s successor, he completed 47 of 68 passes for 490 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Will he be able to keep this impressive start alive with an underdog victory over the Eagles?

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3’s finale features a Super Bowl LVI rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will look to secure their first victory of the season, but they might have to play without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Burrow is currently listed as day-to-day with a calf injury that he appeared to aggravate in Week 2’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

If Burrow does not suit up, backup quarterback Jake Browning will make his first career start as his replacement.

The Rams enter this week’s matchup fresh off a 30-23 loss to the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers. While Los Angeles didn’t squeeze out a victory in Week 2, the matchup did shine a spotlight on some of the squad’s premiere young talent.

Most notably, wide receiver Puka Nacua had a breakout performance, setting a single-game rookie record with 15 receptions for 147 yards. His 25 receptions on the season are the most by any player in the NFL at this stage and are the most-ever by a player in their first two career games.

The record-breaking rookie will look to build on this historic start to the season with another standout performance against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Ravens won 27-24.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field against the Baltimore Ravens.
Jeff Dean/AP

Schedule

Sunday 

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET

New England Patriots @ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday 

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 P.M. ET

How to watch

Here’s how to catch these teams in action, from wherever you are.

Australia: NFL+, ESPN, 7Plus

Brazil: NFL+, ESPN

Canada: NFL+, CTV, TSN, RDS

Germany: NFL+, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN

Mexico: NFL+, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports

UK: NFL+, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5

US: NFL+, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, Amazon Prime

