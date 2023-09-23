exp migrant crisis Mexico border ed lavandera FST 092212PSEG2 cnni u.s._00002001.png
The international railway bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, reopened Saturday after personnel were redirected earlier this week to assist with a surge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.

The bridge was temporarily closed Wednesday following the declaration of a state of emergency by Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. due to the rising number of migrant apprehensions along the border.

Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP

US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that field operations at the international railway crossing bridge in Eagle Pass resumed around midnight after resources had been diverted to “swiftly and safely vetting and processing migrants.”

“We continue to work closely with our partners in the Government of Mexico to ensure safety and security throughout the region and on railway networks,” the statement said.

Border Patrol agents process hundreds of migrants under the International Bridge II in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday.
Jerry Lara/San Antonio Express-News/AP

The statement said vehicular processing operations at Bridge One remain suspended.

Migrant crossings along the border spiked earlier in the week, surpassing 8,600 over a 24 hour period, a Department of Homeland Security official said Thursday.

In response, the US Defense Department ramped up resources. Some 800 new active-duty personnel were dispatched to the southern border, where 2,500 National Guard members were already serving.

By Friday, however, the number of migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the United States near Eagle Pass had dropped by more than two-thirds compared to two days earlier, according to Salinas.

EL PASO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: Migrants who recently arrived from Venezuela after crossing from Mexico are guided to a room at the hotel provided by the El Paso Office of Emergency Management on September 21, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. The Venezuelans stay for a day or two at the hotel before being sent on to a city where their sponsors live. In recent weeks, Venezuelans have arrived in increasing numbers in El Paso. The city has had to scramble to find housing and other aid for the migrants. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Between 800 and 1,000 migrants were apprehended Friday, Salinas said.

An estimated 3,000 migrants crossed near Eagle Pass on Wednesday, according to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber.

Salinas said he believed one reason for the drop was the shutdown of train lines running to northern Mexico. He said migrants were possibly waiting for train service to restart.

CNN also observed a heavier presence of law enforcement barriers and military personnel along the Mexican side of the Rio Grande in the city of Piedras Negras.

A group of migrants who have crossed into the US from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas are led by a Border Patrol Agent on August 25, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities have identified disinformation from smugglers, poor economies, authoritarian regimes and the climate crisis as forces driving migration.

Many who leave their homes for the US face long and dangerous treks in hopes of finding better, safer lives. Some flee violence, while others migrate for economic opportunities or to reunite with family, according to experts. Deteriorating conditions in Latin America exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic also have contributed to the migrant surge.

The latest wave of migrants at the border has put immense pressure on federal resources and tested President Joe Biden’s border policies.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.