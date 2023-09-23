CNN —

A Black high school student who was suspended over his loc hairstyle and his mother have sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s attorney general for allegedly failing to enforce the state’s CROWN Act, a law that protects against hair discrimination.

Darryl George, a 17-year-old student at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has been suspended for more than three weeks because officials said his locs – which he often wears in braids or a ponytail – violate the Barbers Hill Independent School District’s dress code for male students.

