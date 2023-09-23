CNN —

After just over a year since his emotional retirement from professional tennis, Roger Federer says he is living a “beautiful, intense life.”

The 20-time grand slam champion was speaking at this year’s Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada, on Friday, where he opened up about the past 12 months.

While sitting on court for an interview with former American tennis star Jim Courier, Federer quipped that he has become a “professional driver” for his four children, “an organizer and a logistics man so it’s definitely a test on completely another level.”

But, at the same time, Federer said that he “misses everything about the game, the exciting moments spent on court, the break points saved, winning match points, holding up trophies, walking past fans, taking selfies.”

Federer’s illustrious career containing more than 1,500 matches, 103 singles titles and 20 grand slams ended last year, as he played a doubles match alongside his longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

Federer on court for the coin toss prior to a doubles match between Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev of Team Europe and Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe of Team World. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He reflected on that memory on Friday recalling that it was a “beautiful” farewell to his professional tennis career, according to the Laver Cup’s website.

“It was perfect, it was emotional, there was proper suffering going on throughout my talk with you,” he added.”

Nadal even appeared by video during the interview, cheekily asking Federer to reveal his favorite doubles partner, and the Swiss great obligingly said “Rafa can have it.”

Friday also marked the first day of this year’s Laver Cup which saw Team World take a 4-0 lead over Team Europe with singles victories for Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime. There was also a doubles victory for Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.