New Jersey Democratic Rep. Andy Kim announced on Saturday a 2024 Senate challenge to Sen. Bob Menendez in the wake of the senator’s indictment and refusal to step down.

“After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said ‘I am not going anywhere.’ As a result, I feel compelled to run against him. Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity, ” Kim posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Kim has been representing New Jersey District 3 since 2019.

