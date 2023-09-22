In or about June 2022, federal agents executed search warrants on the New Jersey home and the safe deposit box of ROBERT MENENDEZ and NADINE MENENDEZ, a/k/a "Nadine Arslanian," the defendants. In conducting these court-authorized searches, agents found certain of the fruits of MENENDEZ's and NADINE MENENDEZ's corrupt bribery agreement with WAEL HANA, a/k/a "Will Hana," JOSE URIBE, and FRED DAIBES, the defendants, including cash, gold, the luxury vehicle, and home furnishings. \
US District Court Southern District of New York
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years. Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence, according to the newly unsealed federal indictment.

The government alleges the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for a “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Read the indictment here:

INDICTMENT