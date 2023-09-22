CNN —

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez to resign – a sign of how quickly the senator’s political support may erode after Friday’s shocking indictment on federal bribery charges.

“The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy would appoint a senator to replace Menendez should he resign. Menendez is up for reelection in 2024.

This story is breaking and will be updated.