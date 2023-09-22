CNN —

Your move, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is talking about the pop superstar, while still not confirming speculation that the pair may be dating.

On Thursday, ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” released its interview with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and, of course, he was asked about the Swift rumors.

Kelce appears to be tickled by all the attention.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” he said. “This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody’s ear. No one actually know what’s going on.”

The athlete also called out his brother, Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce, for talking about it recently.

“Please everybody stop asking my brother,” he said, somewhat laughing.

For the record, Jason Kelce appeared to be joking when he initially said it was true they were dating and has said, “I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life.”

Travis Kelce at least gave us a little bit more this time.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Earlier this month, the football star shared on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he had attempted to slide his phone number to Swift during one of her “Eras Tour” concerts.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother after Jason mentioned he knew Travis had gone to see the show and asked about it. “So, I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

When Jason Kelce asked his brother if he meant his jersey number or his phone number, Travis Kelce quipped, “You know which one.”