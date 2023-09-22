CNN —

Things may not have worked out between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but her relationship with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift looks to be going along swimmingly.

The member of the Jonas Brothers trio is in the midst of a divorce from the “Game of Thrones” star with whom he shares two young daughters.

On Thursday, the same day Turner filed a petition to have Jonas return their children to their “forever home” in England, she was spotted out for the second time this week with Swift.

Turner and Swift dined Thursday night at Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City, along with Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, according to People magazine.

Swift and Turner were also photographed arm in arm during a girls’ night out in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Swift famously dated Jonas back in 2008.

Since their breakup occurred just before the release of her “Fearless” album, people have had endless fun trying to figure out if any of the collection’s songs may have been inspired by Jonas.

Jonas recently filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and his soon to be ex-wife has long been an apparent admirer of Swift.

Turner reportedly posted on social media “It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift,” about Swift’s 2021 single “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which many believe is about Jonas.

Swift reposted and added, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north” in reference to Turner’s famous “GOT” role.