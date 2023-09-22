New York CNN —

For the first time in about 30 years, McDonald’s is increasing its royalty fee for new franchise operators in the US and Canada.

Starting on January 1, those operators will have to pay a 5% royalty rate, up from 4%, according to the company.

The change won’t apply to all franchise operators. The rate will stay the same for those currently running McDonald’s locations who extend their leases, as well as those selling their franchises to other operators. Those opening a franchise for the first time or buying a restaurant, in specific scenarios, will have to pay the new rate.

McDonald’s will also stop using the term “service fee” or “service charge,” switching instead to the word “royalty,” a move the company said should reduce confusion.