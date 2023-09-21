CNN —

Alan Williams has unexpectedly resigned as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, leaving his position in order to focus on his “health and family.”

Williams was absent from Chicago’s trip to Florida last Sunday, where the Bears were defeated 27-17 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and cited personal issues as the reason.

Now, Williams has officially stepped away from his position after just over a year and a half with the team.

“It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Defensive Coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately,” Williams said in a statement on Wednesday. “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family.

“I appreciated the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family [the Bears’ owners] is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago.”

Williams got his first NFL coaching position in 2001. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Williams was appointed by the Bears in February 2022 and has over three decades of coaching experience to his name. As defensive backs coach, he was part of the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff that won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

In his statement, Williams expressed his desire to coach again in the future.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for,” he said. “After taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did not elaborate on the situation, telling reporters that he did not have “any update.”

The 53 year-old Eberflus took over defensive play-calling duties against the Buccanners on Sunday, and plans to do so again when the Bears take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this weekend.

Eberflus worked as a defensive coordinator with the Colts from 2018 to 2021, with Williams serving under him as the safeties coach during his second spell in Indianapolis.

And Eberflus believes that the Bears will be able to get by without a defensive coordinator for now: “I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don’t think that’s an issue.”

Eberflus will continue to call the defense for now. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have had rough start to the season and sit at 0-2, with criticism frequently falling at the feet of quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Chase Claypool, as well as Eberflus.

Fields has also publicly implied that he is not on the same page as the Bears staff. When asked about what was causing him to overthink during games and produce what he describes as “robotic” performances, he said that it “could be coaching.”

Sunday’s match against Tampa Bay resulted in a 12th straight defeat for the Bears in a run that stretches back to October 2022. They will be desperate to snap this streak, which is the currently the longest in the NFL, but face a tough task against the defending champion on Sunday.