Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s office in California.

“Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and in what is ruled as an accidental overdose,” a spokesperson for the coroner told CNN on Thursday. “Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine.”

Cloud, a rising actor best known for his role in the HBO drama “Euphoria,” died in July at age 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said in a statement at the time. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s breakout role came in 2019 as Fezco, a sweet-natured drug dealer who cared deeply for Rue, played by Zendaya, in “Euphoria.”

The Oakland native recalled in an interview with iD in March how he was discovered by a casting agent on the streets of Brooklyn.

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he laughed. “Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense. Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

When “Euphoria” took off, Cloud said he was surprised by his own success.

“The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part,” he told the publication. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

Cloud is credited to appear in an upcoming untitled thriller from Universal Pictures. He also stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the Oakland-set drama “Freaky Tales,” which wrapped production in January.