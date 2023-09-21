Union workers have called off strikes at liquefied natural gas facilities belonging to Chevron in Australia, ending a standoff that could have affected about 7% of global LNG supply.
Both Chevron (CVX) and Offshore Alliance, which represents the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Friday they had accepted new employment agreements proposed by Australia’s Fair Work Commission, the workplace relations tribunal.
The proposed deals now “contain substantial improvements in terms and conditions of employment, including increased remuneration, job security, locked-in rosters [and] career progression,” the alliance said in a statement.
“The Offshore Alliance will now work with Chevron to finalize the drafting of the three agreements and members will soon cease current industrial action,” it added.
Workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities began walking off the job two weeks ago over pay and other conditions.