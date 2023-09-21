Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 22, 2023

Today on CNN10, we’ll learn about how wildfire smoke is affecting our air quality and our health. CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, explains the science and how you can protect yourself. Then, an all-new sports segment from CNN10’s own Coy Wire. Plus, the tall tale of a four-footed police chase in Missouri.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What is the name of the first set of amendments to the US Constitution?

2. Which three automakers were hit by a United Auto Workers union strike in the United States?

3. What tiny particle is becoming more concentrated in the air due to wildfire smoke?

4. Which branch of the United Nations just held its annual summit in New York?

5. Which country recently released Americans as part of a deal with the United States?

6. What is the name of the drought-stricken waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans?

7. What type of technology are firefighters testing in California to help detect wildfires?

8. Which African country recently experienced devastating floods due to heavy rain and broken dams?

9. Which state recorded the highest price for gas, amid rising fuel costs across the country?

10. Doritos set a “cheese-pulling” world record when it dipped a giant chip, by helicopter, into a pile of cheese. How many feet did the cheese stretch?

