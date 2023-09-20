Washington CNN —

Roughly 28 million borrowers will soon be required to pay their monthly student loan bill for the first time since a pandemic-related pause went into effect in March 2020.

Interest on federal student loans restarted on September 1 and monthly payments will begin in October, though the exact due date varies by borrower.

The unprecedented return to payment could be bumpy. Millions of borrowers have a different loan servicer than they did the last time they made a payment and millions of others who finished school during the pause will be making their first payment ever. Plus, borrowers may want to consider applying for a new repayment plan.

Many people have told CNN they are experiencing hourslong waits when trying to reach their loan servicer on the phone with questions about their upcoming payment.

CNN wants to hear how you are preparing to start paying your student loan bills and may follow up for a story.