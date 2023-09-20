Republican Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 race for Arizona governor and has closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump, is expected to announce a Senate bid as early as next month, two sources familiar with the planning tell CNN.
A former Arizona television journalist, Lake has built her political image – and her 2022 campaign for governor – around her support for Trump’s false claims about extensive election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She has become a fixture in Trump’s orbit since losing her gubernatorial bid.
She has also claimed, without proof, that she won her election last fall against Democrat Katie Hobbs, the state’s current governor.
Politico first reported on the timing of Lake’s expected announcement.
