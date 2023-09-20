Storm chaser’s stunning images of nature’s wild beauty
5:17 AM EDT, Wed September 20, 2023
Sarah Hasan Al-Sayegh describes herself as the first female Kuwaiti-Arab storm chaser. Pictured, a "haboob" or dust wall looms dark and red over Kuwait City in 2011. Scroll through the gallery to see more of her photography.
Al-Sayegh captures photographs of storms around the world. Here, a supercell cloud formation twists ominously above fields in Nebraska, 2018.
Al-Sayegh hopes that her storm chasing in the Middle East will unravel some of the mysteries of weather phenomena in the region. Pictured, a Haboob surges over the Al Salmi Desert in Kuwait, in 2015.
Storm chasing is a dangerous hobby, but Al-Sayegh says she always has an exit plan. Here, a Haboob engulfs the highway in Al-Jahra, Kuwait, 2018.
Storm chasers can provide valuable on-the-ground data for meteorological study. Pictured, a supercell paints the sky above Texas, in 2021.
An increase in extreme weather events is one of the most visible effects of climate change. Here, a dust storm rolls over Kansas in 2022.
Al-Sayegh hopes that through her storm chasing she can raise awareness of climate change issues. Pictured, a supercell towers over the sunset in Texas, 2021.
Storm chasing isn't just about climate issues for Al-Sayegh, it's also about liberation and the thrill of the chase. Pictured, a tornado over the plains of Kansas, 2018.
Al-Sayegh, hopes that other Arab women will see her images and feel empowered to take up storm chasing. Here, a Haboob with lightning illuminates a dark road in Phoenix, Arizona, 2015.
Tornados are often considered the "Holy Grail" for storm chasers. Al-Sayegh is yet to see a tornado on the Arabian Peninsula. Pictured, a tornado over Texas, 2017.