CNN —

The upcoming “Strike Force Three” live show has been canceled because Jimmy Kimmel has Covid, and the show cannot go on.

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick,” Kimmel wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

He added, “Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert were set to appear at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday to record a live episode of their podcast “Strike Force Five.”

Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert, along with fellow late night hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver, joined forces for the limited podcast, which premiered last month, while their respective shows have been airing reruns since the writers’ strike began in May.

Meyers and Oliver were not scheduled to appear during this weekend’s live show.

Proceeds generated by the podcast will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ programs – “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“Strike Force Five” has since released six episodes since its August 30 premiere, and features “once-private chats” held between the late-night hosts, discussions about the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes and the five hosts answering fan questions.

The “Strike Force Three” live show on Saturday would have served as the podcast’s first live show since it began.