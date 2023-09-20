BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Chanel Iman and her fiancé Davon Godchaux have welcomed their first baby together.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, saying their daughter Capri Summer Godchaux was born on Sept. 19.

One follower commented on the name, writing, “Aww I got the name instantly! (Where they traveled to this summer) I love it.”

Another wrote, “Precious Soul Capri. May you be protected, guided and loved eternally and unconditionally.”

The baby joins two older sisters. Iman is also mom to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 5, with her ex, Sterling Shepard. The two split in 2021.

Iman and Godchaux got engaged in May in Capri, Italy and soon shared the news that Iman was pregnant.

They took to Instagram posing together, writing, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one.”

“God is great! It’s all been a blessing,” Iman wrote about the announcement.