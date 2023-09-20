Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 21, 2023

Today on CNN10, what goes up may or may not come back down. We take a closer look at rising gas prices, and what’s behind them. Then, meet a CNN Champion for Change who’s creating safe-space cyphers for lyricists in Atlanta. Plus, witness the giant nacho that pulled off a record-setting cheese stretch.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10