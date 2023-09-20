Washington, DC CNN —

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its benchmark lending rate steady at the conclusion of its September policy on Wednesday afternoon.

The central bank has signaled it needs to wait for more data to understand how previous rate hikes are affecting the US economy. It raised rates to a 22-year high in July.

The Fed is also set to release a fresh set of economic projections that will likely reflect stronger economic growth and slightly lower unemployment this year, compared with previous estimates. Officials’ new economic projections will likely show at least one more rate hike this year. There seems t