Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have accepted a ceasefire proposal made by Russian peacekeepers, Armenian news agency Armenpress said Wednesday, a day after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the disputed territory.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday began what it called an “anti-terrorist” campaign against separatist forces in the region, which Karabakh officials said killed dozens and wounded hundreds more.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a landlocked region that lies within Azerbaijan’s borders. It is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians, who make up the majority of its population and reject Azeri rule.

The region has its own de-facto government which is backed by Armenia, but it is not officially recognized by Armenia or any other country.

The ceasefire was due to begin at 1 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Wednesday, the Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential office announced.

“An agreement was reached on the withdrawal of the remaining units and servicemen of the armed forces of Armenia from the deployment zone of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the dissolution and complete disarmament of the armed formations,” it said in a statement.

The Azeri defense ministry said it had agreed to suspend its operation, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Azerbaijan said officials would meet representatives of the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday in the city of Yevlakh, “to discuss reintegration issues under the constitution and laws of Azerbaijan.”

The Nagorno-Karabakh presidency said its Defense Army was “outnumbered several times over” as it attempted to defend the region from Azeri troops on Tuesday.

“Regrettably, the Defense Army has casualties too, while in some parts the enemy succeeded in penetrating Defense Army outposts, capturing several heights and strategic road junctions,” it said.

“In the current situation, the international community’s actions in the direction of ending the war and resolving the situation are insufficient. Taking this into consideration, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command regarding a ceasefire,” the Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Office said, according to Armenpress.