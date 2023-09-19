Fifty years ago, Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in a historic "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match.

It was the most watched tennis match of all time, with an estimated 90 million people tuning in worldwide, and it became an important moment in the women's rights movement.

Riggs, a cocky 55-year-old once ranked No. 1 in the world, claimed he could still beat the top female players in the game even though he was much older. And months before taking on King, he defeated 30-year-old star Margaret Court in straight sets 6-2. 6-1.

After his win over Court, Riggs challenged King, a 29-year-old champion who established the women's tour that year and threatened to boycott the US Open if male and female champions did not receive the same prize money. She accepted Riggs' challenge and was determined to stand up for women worldwide.

"I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn't win that match," King said. "It would ruin the women's tour and affect the self-esteem of all women."

The match took place at the Astrodome in Houston on September 20, 1973. More than 30,000 people were in attendance. King won in straight sets — 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 — and took home the $100,000 prize money. But the real prize was what it meant for women's sports and the fight for equality.

Riggs and King appear at a press event to promote their match in 1973. Riggs said that the women's game was inferior, and he played the role of the male chauvinist leading up to the event. "Women belong in the bedroom and kitchen, in that order," he said. King was in the prime of her career and had just founded the Women's Tennis Association.
Riggs and King appear at a press event to promote their match in 1973. Riggs said that the women's game was inferior, and he played the role of the male chauvinist leading up to the event. "Women belong in the bedroom and kitchen, in that order," he said. King was in the prime of her career and had just founded the Women's Tennis Association.
Ann Limongello/ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Riggs, sponsored by the caramel lollipop Sugar Daddy, is carried to the court on a rickshaw pulled by women.
Riggs, sponsored by the caramel lollipop Sugar Daddy, is carried to the court on a rickshaw pulled by women.
Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
King waves during her entrance. She arrived at the court on a platform carried by men.
King waves during her entrance. She arrived at the court on a platform carried by men.
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
More than 30,000 people were in attendance for the match in Houston. It was actually the second "Battle of the Sexes," as Riggs defeated Margaret Court in May of that year.
More than 30,000 people were in attendance for the match in Houston. It was actually the second "Battle of the Sexes," as Riggs defeated Margaret Court in May of that year.
UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
King hits a shot during the match against Riggs. At this point in her career, she had won 10 grand slam singles titles.
King hits a shot during the match against Riggs. At this point in her career, she had won 10 grand slam singles titles.
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
King and Riggs played a five-set match, which is the common length of a men's professional match. King only needed three to win, running Riggs ragged.
King and Riggs played a five-set match, which is the common length of a men's professional match. King only needed three to win, running Riggs ragged.
Bettmann Archive/Allsport/Getty Images
Various mascots appear at the event.
Various mascots appear at the event.
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
King hits a volley at the net. She would win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
King hits a volley at the net. She would win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Cheerleaders attend the match.
Cheerleaders attend the match.
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Riggs jumps over the net to congratulate King after her victory. "I underestimated you," he told her. The two remained friends until his death from prostate cancer in 1995.
Riggs jumps over the net to congratulate King after her victory. "I underestimated you," he told her. The two remained friends until his death from prostate cancer in 1995.
Bettmann Archive/Allsport/Getty Images
King accepts a trophy and a $100,000 winner-take-all check.
King accepts a trophy and a $100,000 winner-take-all check.
ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
King retired in 1984 with 39 grand slam titles, including 12 in singles play. But perhaps her greatest legacy is her work promoting the women's game and gender equality.
King retired in 1984 with 39 grand slam titles, including 12 in singles play. But perhaps her greatest legacy is her work promoting the women's game and gender equality.
Bettmann Archive