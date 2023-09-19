CNN —

Players for the Spanish women’s national team have reiterated their refusal to play in two upcoming fixtures without major changes to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) – the latest development amid the fallout of ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.

Twenty players who had previously signed a letter on Friday objecting to playing for the national team until major concerns were addressed have been named to new head coach Montse Tomé’s 23-woman squad list.

Tomé, who replaced former manager Jorge Vilda as part of a shake-up at RFEF following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph, selected the players for matches against Sweden and Switzerland on September 22 and 26, despite the players stating their “firm will to not be called up for motives which are justified.”

In statements posted to social media on Monday, the players said: “[We] will study the possible legal consequences to which RFEF has exposed us by putting us on a list which we had asked not to be called up to due to reasons which were already explained publicly and in more detail to RFEF, and with that to take the best decision for our future and for our health.”

Despite their repeated refusal to play for Spain until substantial change is made in the federation, several players have reported for camp, including Athenea del Castillo, Misa Rodríguez, Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira – the latter three being signees of Friday’s released statement.

The players’ statement came just hours after Tomé told reporters that she was in touch with the players and had made arrangements to satisfy their concerns.

“The federation has worked to be able to talk to the players,” she said. “I’ve also worked with them. We’ve listened to them, we thought that we all were a part of this group, and the way is having good communication.”

Montse Tomé speaks at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Asked if any player had told her that they didn’t want to be called up to play in the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches, Tomé said they had not.

Meanwhile, Hermoso – who was not named in Tomé’s call up – released a statement on Monday saying that “nothing has changed” within the federation.

“We have been searching for weeks – months, even – for protection from the RFEF that never came,” said Hermoso, who was not named in the 23-player squad for the upcoming fixtures.

“The people who now ask us to trust them are the same ones who today disclosed the list of players who have asked NOT to be called up.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions. It is yet more irrefutable proof that shows that even today, nothing has changed.”

Speaking on radio network Cadena SER on Monday, Víctor Francos, the president of the Spanish government’s High Council of Sport (CSD), confirmed that the players could face fines and sanctions according to the country’s Law of Sport for not representing the national team having been called up.

“I hope that the call-up was agreed to with [the players],” said Francos. “If they don’t show up, the government will do what it has to do, which is apply the law, which is unfortunate for me, I assure you, and it hurts me. I would never want to do what I would have to do in that moment.

“But the law is the law, the Law of Sport says what it says. International laws for national teams say what they say, but I still trust that there could be a path to a solution.

“I also tell you, I get the feeling [RFEF has] transferred to the government a problem that they had, saying, ‘Well, we’ll call them up and then the government will decide.’”

According to the Spain’s Law of Sport and RFEF Disciplinary Code, the players could receive a fine of between 3,006 euros ($3,213) and 30,051 euros ($32,125) and have their playing licenses suspended or confiscated for two to five years.

Francos also said that he planned to speak with members of the national team on Tuesday morning because “there’s a point where the government should and has the obligation to intervene.” On Tuesday, a CSD spokesperson confirmed to CNN that it is holding conversations with the players.

Alexia Putellas controls the ball against Japan during the Women's World Cup. Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Reacting to the ongoing dispute between federation and the players, men’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Everything they do keeps getting WORSE in RFEF.”

Spanish footballers’ union, AFE, said it was “absolutely shocked” by Monday’s call up in a statement.

“It’s incomprehensible that an institution, which itself has stated in the last few weeks, which hopes to commence a new era of open and consensus dialogue, demonstrates once again a huge lack of consideration towards women’s football and the recently proclaimed world champions,” AFE said.

“From AFE, we appeal to RFEF to cease in its efforts to pressure the players and it considers why there’s such a lack of confidence and support on behalf of many of its called up players.”

The Spanish women’s national team is due to play Sweden and Switzerland in the Women’s Nations League on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

How we got here

Spanish players’ dissatisfaction with the federation dates back over a year when 15 members of the senior women’s squad sent personally signed letters to RFEF saying that they would no longer play for the national team unless there were wholesale changes made throughout the coaching staff.

Of the 15 players who signed the letters, only three were in Spain’s World Cup squad: Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmatí and Ona Batlle. That trio was included in Tomé’s squad announced on Monday.

Despite those off-field struggles, a young Spanish side produced a superb run at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, defeating England in the final to lift a first title.

The achievement was subsequently overshadowed by Rubiales’ actions during the medal ceremony and the fallout which followed, culminating in the ex-soccer boss resigning as RFEF president on September 11.

However, now that Vilda and Rubiales have left their positions, RFEF hopes to kick-start a new chapter in women’s soccer.

On Monday before announcing the squad list, it released a statement underlining its commitment to enforce changes in the organization.

“Its absolutely necessary, to realize these changes, to clarify each of the behaviors and conducts which may have occurred and act, as such, with professionalism and justice, settling the relevant responsibilities in each case,” it said.

“It’s evident that the Federation, society and the very players are aligned with this same objective: the renewal and beginning of a new era where football is the great winner of all of this process.”

Ex-RFEF chief Luis Rubiales testified in Spain's National Court on Friday. Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, Rubiales testified in Spain’s National Court after being summoned by the presiding judge to aid in the court’s investigation into potential charges of sexual assault and coercion against him.

The Spanish Prosecutor’s office said Rubiales answered questions from the judge and all parties and denied the charges.

Later on Friday, the judge gave Rubiales a restraining order, preventing him from going within 200 meters of Hermoso, and ordered him not to communicate with her during the court’s investigation.

“The whole world could see it was not consensual. That’s what we’ll show,” Hermoso’s lawyer Carla Vall said after leaving the National Court in the capital of Madrid.