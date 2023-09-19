London CNN —

The UK government has moved to take control of the country’s second biggest city, Birmingham, after the local council effectively declared itself bankrupt earlier this month.

In a letter to the council Tuesday, the government proposed appointing commissioners to take charge of the daily running of the local authority and to oversee a financial recovery plan that could include job cuts, tax rises and the sale of assets owned by the council.

The government has also proposed an inquiry to understand how Birmingham landed in its current financial mess.