Kansas City Chiefs bounce back, Dallas Cowboys cruise and rest of Sunday’s Week 2 NFL games

By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 7:55 AM EDT, Mon September 18, 2023
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson scores in the first half of a 30-10 win over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17. It was the Jets' first game without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury during his debut with the team in Week 1.
Michael Ainsworth/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Lawrence threw for 216 yards during Jacksonville's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks for space to run the ball as he evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears would lose 27-17.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is tackled by linebacker Preston Smith during the second half of a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson makes a catch over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals narrowly lost 31-28.
Matt York/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray receives a pass. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after scoring the team's only touchdown during their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">suffered an ankle injury</a> and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
The best photos from the 2023 NFL season
CNN  — 

If Week 1 is the week of overreaction, Week 2 is when we begin to see patterns emerging.

Whether it be impressive performances, breakout stars or disappointing signs, the second weekend of action is when the NFL starts to take shape.

Week 2 had it all, so let’s have a look at Sunday’s action across the league.

Chiefs back to winning ways

As is tradition, the reigning Super Bowl champions played in the season-opening game in Week 1. To start the 2023 season, this meant the Kansas City Chiefs were able to celebrate their title in front of their home crowd on Thursday Night Football.

It didn’t go to plan though, as the Detroit Lions stunned the Chiefs as Kansas City’s new season got off to a surprising start.

But, after having some time to recalibrate, the Chiefs got back to winning ways in Week 2, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9.

It wasn’t pretty, but two touchdown passes from superstar Patrick Mahomes on his 28th birthday were enough in what was a rematch of an exciting playoff game in last postseason’s divisional round.

Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Mahomes drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

One TD toss went to Skyy Moore and the other was caught by Travis Kelce, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the season-opener with a knee injury.

And the Chiefs defense handled the rest, holding the Jaguars to the second-lowest points total in head coach Doug Pederson’s time at the helm.

In particular, the return of Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones was a huge boon for the team, as he finished the game with one-and-a-half sacks, one tackle for loss and a pass defended.

Four-time Pro-Bowler Jones missed the Week 1 game in a contract holdout, but the 29-year-old signed a new contract extension during the week and returned to action as a result.

And he came up with the big plays in the clutch moments on Sunday, helping to force a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter as Jacksonville drove to tie the game.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Jones #95 and Malik Herring #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs react during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Jones (center) and Malik Herring (far right) celebrate in the second quarter against the Jags.
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

It wasn’t the explosive offensive performance we’re accustomed to with the Chiefs but the defending champs avoided falling to 0-2 with the gritty victory.

“Our guys really sucked it up. It was hot and humid out there. I’m an offensive guy, but that was a beautiful thing defensively,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said afterwards.

“Offensively, we have to take care of the penalties and the turnovers, but to battle through it shows me a little something. We’ll get the other stuff fixed as we go.”

Overtime wins and ‘I’m talking to America here’

Both the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks were looking to banish some opening week demons in Week 2.

The Titans had narrowly lost, while the Seahawks had suffered a humbling home defeat to their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams took their time, but in the end, each claimed a vital overtime victory as they avoided remaining winless to start the season.

The Titans edged past the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 thanks to Nick Folk’s 41-yard field goal, while Tyler Lockett’s six-yard touchdown reception in OT gave the Seahawks a 37-31 victory over the Lions.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 246 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-24 attempts and ran for another while Derrick Henry added one TD on the ground as the Titans kept the Chargers – who remain winless with the defeat – at bay.

LA had the first opportunity in overtime to score the winning touchdown, but had to punt the ball away after not being able to create offense when it needed it, presenting an opening for the Titans.

It’s another disappointing result for the Chargers, who finished last season with a historic playoff defeat – despite holding a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter – to the Jaguars.

But Chargers head coach Brandon Staley isn’t worried about his team’s mentality.

“I’m not worried about the Jacksonville loss – the Jacksonville loss hasn’t carried onto the season whatsoever,” Staley said during his postgame press conference when a reporter brought up last season’s loss. “If you’ve seen our training camp or you’ve seen the way we’ve played in the first two games, it hasn’t had an impact on our team whatsoever.

“Our team is connected, our team has played its heart out in two games, and we’ve lost two tough games. It has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game and, if you ask anyone in our locker room, it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game. And that’s just the truth.

“It’s a convenient storyline for you and for everybody else, but it’s not the truth. We’ve lost two tough games, but the guys in that locker room, the men in that locker room, they are finishers and they have what it takes and we’re excited to prove ourselves.”

For the Seahawks, it was an up-and-down game, which resulted in a much-needed victory after giving up a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns – including the game-winning overtime connection with Lockett – and Kenneth Walker ran for two more.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Lockett catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was having his own excellent game with three touchdowns, but he was intercepted midway through the fourth quarter by Tre Brown, which was run back 40 yards for a touchdown.

A clutch overtime drive from Smith and the Seahawks – 10 plays and 75 yards long – ended with Lockett’s touchdown and helped kickstart Seattle’s season.

The highlight of the game for many though was when Smith attempted to complain to lead referee Alex Kemp about a call while Kemp was announcing a penalty decision, only for Kemp to reply: “I’m talking to America here, excuse me.”

Cowboys ease to win as Jets struggle without Aaron Rodgers

The loss of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was a momentous one.

For a team which entered the new season with so much optimism, the four-time NFL MVP’s season-ending Achilles tear on just his fourth play with his new team was a real gut punch.

The shocking injury meant that Zach Wilson – the former No. 2 overall draft pick who had underwhelmed in his two previous years with the team – was thrust back into the starting lineup and the spotlight.

In Week 2, Wilson demonstrated why the team traded for Rodgers during the offseason, as he threw three interceptions in the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys defense – spearheaded by Micah Parsons – is known as one of the league’s best, but Wilson looked lost throughout.

His one bright-spot was an exquisite 68-yard touchdown connection with Garrett Wilson, but it was the Jets’ only touchdown of the day.

Wilson finished with 12-of-27 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown to go along with the three picks and had a team-high 36 rushing yards on five attempts. But despite the result, Wilson believes he’s better prepared to succeed this season in Rodgers’ absence.

Sep 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Wilson is sacked by Cowboys defensive star Parsons.
Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

“I feel like I’m seeing it well, I really do,” the 24-year-old told reporters. “And it’s really unfortunate to show that as an offense because we’ve got to be better, I need to be better.

“But we’re right there, and so we’re going to go back, and it’s a long season, we’re going to go watch this film and see how we can improve. Everyone trusts and believes in each other, and we all love each other, so we’re excited for the challenge.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh deflected blame away from Wilson, instead putting the blame on his shoulders.

“I don’t know if we gave (the offense) much of a chance,” Saleh told reporters. “Defensively, we just couldn’t get off the field on third down today, had our opportunities. Give them credit, they were efficient, they were ahead of the chains, and, when we did catch them in third-and-long situations, they were still able to capitalize.

“We just didn’t give ourselves a chance defensively, to get off the field, to give our offense a chance to get any kind of rhythm going.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott impressed, throwing 31-of-38 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the home win, which sent Dallas to 2-0 on the year.

Full Week 2 Sunday scores

Away vs. home

Green Bay Packers 24-25 Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders 10-38 Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens 27-24 Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks 37-31 Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts 31-20 Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs 17-9 Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears 17-27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers 24-27 Tennessee Titans

New York Giants 31-28 Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers 30-23 Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets 10-30 Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders 35-33 Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins 24-17 New England Patriots

Related