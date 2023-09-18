Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carted off the field after knee injury

CNN —

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury that required him to be transported off the field in the second quarter of his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On a first and goal run from the 8-yard line, Chubb carried the ball for 5 yards before being hit awkwardly on the knee by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The crowd let out an audible groan as a replay was shown on the video board in Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, according to a video broadcast.

ABC opted not to show a replay of the injury in its broadcast of the game, with commentator Troy Aikman saying: “It’s as bad as you can imagine.”

Chubb was given a warm round of applause from the rival Steelers’ fans as he was taken off the field on a medical cart.

Fitzpatrick was also shaken up on the play but remained in the game.

The Browns quickly announced that Chubb would miss the remainder of the game. The full extent of his injury is still unknown.

Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards in the game prior to the injury.