Hunter Biden arrives at federal court to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Hunter Biden’s attorneys are seeking to have his initial court appearance handled remotely over a video link, a federal judge said Monday.

A federal magistrate judge asked prosecutors and defense attorneys to weigh in by Wednesday about how to handle the initial appearance for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

It is unclear if Hunter Biden would enter a plea at that hearing. The judge told his team to make their request in writing by Tuesday.

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/AP

Prosecutors have until Wednesday to reply. Special counsel David Weiss’ team is opposing the request for a remote hearing, according to the order from the judge.

Hunter Biden was indicted last week on three charges in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018, the first time in US history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president.

The three charges include making false statements on a federal firearms form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.