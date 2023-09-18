CNN —

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a restructured deal with the team that will pay the two-time Super Bowl winner a record $210.6 million over four years, Mahomes’ agency confirmed on its verified social media account Monday.

The 2023-2026 agreement is the most in NFL history over that timeframe and is guaranteed, his agency, Equity Sports, said.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that by the end of 2026, the deal could reach $218.1 million with escalators.

CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and the Chiefs intend to revisit the contract following the 2026 season, Equity Sports said.

In July 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension that his agent said at the time was the most lucrative contract in sports history.

Equity Sports said Mahomes has received more than $273 million in guarantees since the original 2020 deal was signed.