CNN —

Jennifer Hermoso has not been named in Spain’s 23-woman squad to face Sweden and Switzerland in its upcoming matches, but 20 players who signed a letter refusing to play the two fixtures have been included.

Last week, the majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refused to be called up for the Women’s Nations League matches as players continue to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Hermoso.

Spain was due to announce a squad for its next two matches on Friday but postponed the decision after 39 players, including 21 of the 23-woman World Cup squad, signed a joint letter condemning Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

However Montse Tomé, who replaced controversial coach Jorge Vilda after the tournament, named 20 players who had signed the letter in her latest squad, which was announced on Monday.

“I think what we’re all clear on is that we lived a special situation and everything that’s happened these days, well, have been exceptional,” Tomé said when asked by reporters what had happened between Friday and now for her to include those 20 players who had signed the joint letter.

“The federation has worked to be able to talk to the players. I’ve also worked with them. We’ve listened to them, we thought that we all were a part of this group, and the way is having good communication.”

‘A new era’

When asked to explain Hermoso’s absence, Tomé said she wanted to protect the star but left open the possibility of her returning to the squad in the future.

“First of all, I want to say that we’re with Jenni in everything and with all the players,” Tomé added.

“We think that the way to help them is be close to them and listen to them. As the top responsible person, as well as my staff, we concluded that the best way to protect her in this call-up is this way.”

Spain is due to play Sweden and Switzerland on September 22 and 26 respectively.

Tomé said she was confident that all those named in the squad, including two players who didn’t feature at the World Cup, will be totally committed. The new squad is due to meet up on Tuesday.

“I think on a professional level, we are surrounded by incredible group of players,” she said.

“You talk to me about these two players in particular who weren’t at the World Cup. But as I said, we’re starting a new era.”