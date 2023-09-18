CNN —

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways.

Grande filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles. The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Grande for comment. Family law attorney Laura Wasser is representing Grande in the divorce. CNN has not yet determined who is representing Gomez.

The “Thank U, Next” singer and Gomez wed in 2021.

“It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” Grande’s representative told People of the wedding ceremony at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande later shared photos of their nuptials, which took place at their home in Montecito, to her Instagram page, captioning it, “5.15.21.”

The post has since been removed, but the photos previously showcased Grande wearing a Vera Wang wedding gown and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.

Their 2021 nuptials came two years after Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, first went public with their relationship with the release of her 2020 song “Stuck with U,” a song she collaborated on with Justin Bieber. Gomez was featured in the music video for the song.

They announced their engagement that same year.

Speculation that the pair were no longer together began in July when the “Sweetener” singer was spotted without her wedding band while attending Wimbledon.

Grande last posted a photo with Gomez on her social media in November, but the former couple kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

The Grammy winner had been busy filming the cinematic adaptation of “Wicked” in London alongside Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang prior to SAG-AFTRA going on strike in July.