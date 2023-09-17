Start your week smart: Ken Paxton acquitted, UAW strike, Lee hits Nova Scotia, Libya death toll, LA deputy killed

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:05 AM EDT, Sun September 17, 2023
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down the results in Paxton's Senate impeachment trial
02:16 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Today is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day — a time to commemorate the signing of the US Constitution in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787. Take a little time today to familiarize yourself with the Constitution and reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Of course, those of you who grew up watching “Schoolhouse Rock” already have a head start.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’ve gotten up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted in his state Senate impeachment trial, an outcome that laid bare the fierce divides within the Republican Party there. Paxton is a hardline conservative and close ally of Donald Trump.
    The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the first time in its history that has happened at all three of America’s unionized automakers at the same time. Workers walked out of three plants — one each from the Big Three automakers — in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. Follow live updates.
    Post-tropical cyclone Lee is bringing heavy rain, destructive winds and coastal flooding to Canada and Maine, knocking out power to tens of thousands, lashing the coasts with big waves and spurring calls to stay indoors. Lee, once a powerful hurricane, made landfall on Long Island in Nova Scotia.
    The death toll from devastating flooding in Libya’s eastern coastal city of Derna has risen to at least 11,300, according to a UN report, even as continuing search efforts are expected to find more victims. More than 10,000 remain missing.
    • A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after he was shot inside his patrol car, authorities said. Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was in uniform and on duty when he was shot in Palmdale, about 60 miles north of LA.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Fresh off last week’s unveiling of the iPhone 15, Apple will release its iOS 17 operating system, which offers a host of new bells and whistles. Included in the update is a new journaling app, transcription of voicemails as they come in so you can screen your calls, and a new “Check In” feature that automatically notifies your friends or family members when you arrive at your destination, such as your home.

    Tuesday
    President Biden travels to New York City to address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Among the world leaders in attendance will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also scheduled to address the assembly. Biden plans to meet with Zelensky, according to multiple officials familiar with the plans, but It remains unclear whether the meeting would occur in New York or later in the week at the White House. While in Washington, Zelensky also will visit the US Capitol, according to a GOP source, though he will not address a joint session of Congress and is instead expected to meet individually with lawmakers and members of leadership.

    Wednesday
    The Federal Reserve is set to announce its next interest rate decision, and Wall Street is betting that policymakers will hold steady. However, it’s not a lock. Even though inflation is much lower than it was last year, it remains far above the central bank’s 2% target, which Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed last month at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

    Over on Capitol Hill, Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Garland, who has appeared before other committees in both the House and Senate, is likely to face intense criticism from Republicans and Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio on an array of topics, including the now defunct Hunter Biden plea deal and special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 riot.

    Friday
    Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will go on sale. If history is any indication, expect the Apple faithful to begin lining up the night before to be the first to get their hands on one.

    Saturday
    Bid farewell to the long, hot summer and welcome the first official day of fall.

    One Thing: Just don’t call it a booster
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how we should think about Covid-19 at this moment amid rising hospitalizations and updated vaccines. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    People look at flood-damaged areas of Derna, Libya, on Thursday, September 14.
    People look at flood-damaged areas of Derna, Libya, on Thursday, September 14.
    Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters
    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his much-anticipated debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd during an NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, September 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the play</a> — just his fourth of the game — and will miss the rest of the 2023 season.
    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his much-anticipated debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd during an NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, September 11. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the play — just his fourth of the game — and will miss the rest of the 2023 season.
    Elsa/Getty Images
    People mourn over the bodies of earthquake victims in Moulay Brahim, Morocco, on Saturday, September 9. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/09/09/africa/gallery/morocco-earthquake/index.html" target="_blank">A 6.8 magnitude earthquake</a> struck central Morocco the night before, killing at least 2,900 people. It was the most powerful earthquake to hit that part of the North African nation in more than a century, with much of the impact in <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/africa/gallery/morocco-earthquake-photographer/index.html" target="_blank">hard-to-reach mountainous areas</a>.
    People mourn over the bodies of earthquake victims in Moulay Brahim, Morocco, on Saturday, September 9. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco the night before, killing at least 2,900 people. It was the most powerful earthquake to hit that part of the North African nation in more than a century, with much of the impact in hard-to-reach mountainous areas.
    Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
    Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for her song "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. The award was presented by the boy band *NSYNC, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/entertainment/nsync-reunites/index.html" target="_blank">which was reuniting</a> for the first time in a decade.
    Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for her song "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. The award was presented by the boy band *NSYNC, which was reuniting for the first time in a decade.
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the construction site of a rocket launch complex in Tsiolkovsky, Russia, on Wednesday, September 13. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/asia/kim-jong-un-putin-meeting-russia-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Kim and Putin met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome</a>, in Russia's far east, as both countries face international isolation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. Putin has said Russia is considering and discussing some military cooperation with North Korea.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the construction site of a rocket launch complex in Tsiolkovsky, Russia, on Wednesday, September 13. Kim and Putin met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia's far east, as both countries face international isolation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. Putin has said Russia is considering and discussing some military cooperation with North Korea.
    Contributor/Getty Images
    Musicians and dancers known as The Red Devils of Victor Jara dance at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, September 11. It was during a vigil marking <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/09/11/exp-chile-coup-pinochet-protests-holmes-091112aseg2-cnni-world.cnn" target="_blank">the 50th anniversary of the country's military coup</a> in 1973.
    Musicians and dancers known as The Red Devils of Victor Jara dance at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, September 11. It was during a vigil marking the 50th anniversary of the country's military coup in 1973.
    Esteban Felix/AP
    Convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante is captured by state and federal law enforcement officers in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 13. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/us/escaped-prisoner-danilo-cavalcante-caught/index.html" target="_blank">His arrest</a> ended a nearly two-week manhunt that began after he escaped from prison about 15 miles south.
    Convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante is captured by state and federal law enforcement officers in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 13. His arrest ended a nearly two-week manhunt that began after he escaped from prison about 15 miles south.
    US Marshals Service Philadelphia
    Several thousand jellyfish swim off the coast of Seglvik, Norway, on Monday, September 11.
    Several thousand jellyfish swim off the coast of Seglvik, Norway, on Monday, September 11.
    Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
    Coco Gauff celebrates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/09/tennis/us-open-final-coco-gauff-aryna-sabalenka-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the US Open tennis tournament</a> on Saturday, September 9. It is the 19-year-old's <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/09/09/tennis/gallery/us-open-final-2023/index.html" target="_blank">first grand slam title</a>, and she is the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.
    Coco Gauff celebrates after winning the US Open tennis tournament on Saturday, September 9. It is the 19-year-old's first grand slam title, and she is the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.
    Mike Segar/Reuters
    Sheep belonging to the Siddoway ranch are seen in a corral at the top of Pine Creek Pass near Victor, Idaho, on Saturday, September 9.
    Sheep belonging to the Siddoway ranch are seen in a corral at the top of Pine Creek Pass near Victor, Idaho, on Saturday, September 9.
    Natalie Behring/Getty Images
    US Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 13, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/politics/mitt-romney-not-running-reelection/index.html" target="_blank">announcing that he would not be seeking reelection</a>. The Utah Republican, who was his party's presidential nominee in 2012, called for a "new generation of leaders" as he criticized both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
    US Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 13, after announcing that he would not be seeking reelection. The Utah Republican, who was his party's presidential nominee in 2012, called for a "new generation of leaders" as he criticized both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
    Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux
    Hassan El Salheen weeps in the Egyptian village of Al Sharief on Wednesday, September 13, after burying the repatriated body of his son, Aly, who died along with his three cousins in Libya after <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/world/gallery/libya-flooding/index.html" target="_blank">Storm Daniel hit the country</a>.
    Hassan El Salheen weeps in the Egyptian village of Al Sharief on Wednesday, September 13, after burying the repatriated body of his son, Aly, who died along with his three cousins in Libya after Storm Daniel hit the country.
    Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
    People enjoy Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 10.
    People enjoy Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 10.
    Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images
    US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday, September 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/politics/biden-september-11-remarks/index.html" target="_blank">Biden marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks</a> by telling servicemembers that "terrorism — including political and ideological violence — is the opposite of all we stand for as a nation."
    US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday, September 11. Biden marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by telling servicemembers that "terrorism — including political and ideological violence — is the opposite of all we stand for as a nation."
    Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
    Journalist Jaime Maussan, while speaking to Mexico's Congress, presented what he claimed were two "nonhuman" remains during a hearing about UFOs on Tuesday, September 12. Maussan said the remains were recovered in Peru, but <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/alien-bodies-presented-mexican-congress-panned-stunt-2023-09-14/" target="_blank" target="_blank">according to the Reuters news agency</a>, Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said no scientific institution in her country had identified the remains as nonhuman. Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot who recently testified to American lawmakers about UFOs, attended Tuesday's hearing and called the presentation an "unsubstantiated stunt" on social media. Similar claims made by Maussan in the past have been disputed by scientists, according to <a href="https://www.npr.org/2023/09/13/1199251336/mexico-alien-corpses-congress" target="_blank" target="_blank">NPR</a> and the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/09/13/aliens-mexico-congress/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Washington Post</a>.
    Journalist Jaime Maussan, while speaking to Mexico's Congress, presented what he claimed were two "nonhuman" remains during a hearing about UFOs on Tuesday, September 12. Maussan said the remains were recovered in Peru, but according to the Reuters news agency, Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said no scientific institution in her country had identified the remains as nonhuman. Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot who recently testified to American lawmakers about UFOs, attended Tuesday's hearing and called the presentation an "unsubstantiated stunt" on social media. Similar claims made by Maussan in the past have been disputed by scientists, according to NPR and the Washington Post.
    Henry Romero/Reuters
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, cheer athletes during a wheelchair basketball game at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday, September 13.
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, cheer athletes during a wheelchair basketball game at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday, September 13.
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games
    A competitor rides a penny-farthing bicycle before taking part in the Knutsford Great Race in Knutsford, England, on Sunday, September 10. The event involves cyclists from around the world riding classic bicycles dating to the middle 19th century.
    A competitor rides a penny-farthing bicycle before taking part in the Knutsford Great Race in Knutsford, England, on Sunday, September 10. The event involves cyclists from around the world riding classic bicycles dating to the middle 19th century.
    Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
    Topolnitsky Vlad, a Ukrainian soldier who was badly wounded in a battle with Russian troops, shares a tender moment with his new wife, Hanna, after their wedding ceremony at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, September 7.
    Topolnitsky Vlad, a Ukrainian soldier who was badly wounded in a battle with Russian troops, shares a tender moment with his new wife, Hanna, after their wedding ceremony at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, September 7.
    Libkos/AP
    X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, center, left, arrives for an "AI Insight Forum" in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 13. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was hosting leading tech CEOs, including Musk and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/tech/schumer-tech-companies-ai-regulations/index.html" target="_blank">to discuss questions facing AI regulation</a>.
    X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, center, left, arrives for an "AI Insight Forum" in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 13. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was hosting leading tech CEOs, including Musk and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, to discuss questions facing AI regulation.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces Tuesday, September 12, that he is calling on his committees to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/politics/biden-impeachment-house-gop/index.html" target="_blank">open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden</a>, even as they have yet to prove allegations that Biden directly profited off his son's foreign business deals. The move comes amid increasing pressure from McCarthy's right flank to move ahead with the inquiry. Some have threatened to oust McCarthy from his speakership if he does not move swiftly enough on such an investigation.
    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces Tuesday, September 12, that he is calling on his committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, even as they have yet to prove allegations that Biden directly profited off his son's foreign business deals. The move comes amid increasing pressure from McCarthy's right flank to move ahead with the inquiry. Some have threatened to oust McCarthy from his speakership if he does not move swiftly enough on such an investigation.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is hit by a pitch during a Major League Baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, September 8.
    Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is hit by a pitch during a Major League Baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, September 8.
    Adam Hunger/AP
    Models walk the runway at the Jumper Zhang collection show in Beijing on Sunday, September 10.
    Models walk the runway at the Jumper Zhang collection show in Beijing on Sunday, September 10.
    Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
    Pope Francis poses for a photo as he holds his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, September 13.
    Pope Francis poses for a photo as he holds his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, September 13.
    Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters
    People in Acre, Israel, cool off in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, September 8.
    People in Acre, Israel, cool off in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, September 8.
    Ariel Schalit/AP
    Former US President Donald Trump works the grill while visiting a fraternity at Iowa State University on Saturday, September 9. Trump and other Republican presidential candidates were in Ames <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/10/politics/trump-desantis-iowa-football/index.html" target="_blank">to attend the college football game between Iowa State and Iowa</a>.
    Former US President Donald Trump works the grill while visiting a fraternity at Iowa State University on Saturday, September 9. Trump and other Republican presidential candidates were in Ames to attend the college football game between Iowa State and Iowa.
    Charlie Neibergall/AP
    A girl sits among Kashmiri Muslim brides during a mass wedding event in Srinagar, India, on Sunday, September 10.
    A girl sits among Kashmiri Muslim brides during a mass wedding event in Srinagar, India, on Sunday, September 10.
    Mukhtar Khan/AP
    Lance Bombardier Heather Stark nuzzles Reggie as the horse pokes his head out of the stable at the Napier Lines barracks in London on Tuesday, September 12. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery has been rehearsing a musical drive it will perform during the London International Horse Show later this year.
    Lance Bombardier Heather Stark nuzzles Reggie as the horse pokes his head out of the stable at the Napier Lines barracks in London on Tuesday, September 12. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery has been rehearsing a musical drive it will perform during the London International Horse Show later this year.
    Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
    People check out the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/tech/apple-iphone-15-event-wonderlust/index.html" target="_blank">new iPhone 15</a> during an Apple event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 12.
    People check out the new iPhone 15 during an Apple event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    The US Open trophy is engraved for Novak Djokovic after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/10/tennis/novak-djokovic-daniil-medvedev-us-open-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Djokovic won the tournament</a> in New York on Sunday, September 10. Djokovic extended his record of grand slam singles titles to 24.
    The US Open trophy is engraved for Novak Djokovic after Djokovic won the tournament in New York on Sunday, September 10. Djokovic extended his record of grand slam singles titles to 24.
    Simon Bruty/USTA/AP
    A man reads a book on top of a house in Amizmiz, Morocco, days after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/africa/gallery/morocco-earthquake-photographer/index.html" target="_blank">devastating earthquake</a> on Friday, September 8.
    A man reads a book on top of a house in Amizmiz, Morocco, days after a devastating earthquake on Friday, September 8.
    Ximena Borrazás/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP
    A woman walks past a poster featuring Caravaggio's "The Supper at Emmaus" outside the National Gallery in London on Wednesday, September 13.
    A woman walks past a poster featuring Caravaggio's "The Supper at Emmaus" outside the National Gallery in London on Wednesday, September 13.
    Kin Cheung/AP
    A rainbow stretches across the New York City sky on Monday, September 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/07/world/gallery/photos-this-week-august-31-september-7-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 33 photos</a>.
    A rainbow stretches across the New York City sky on Monday, September 11. See last week in 33 photos.
    Andres Kudacki/AP
    The week in 33 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    Four of the women who inspired the term “supermodel” are getting some overdue recognition in a new docuseries set to premiere Wednesday on Apple TV+. “The Super Models” will feature a mix of old and new footage of models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reflecting on their careers.

    Also on Wednesday, “American Horror Story: Delicate” arrives, notably starring Kim Kardashian, as well as Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd and many others. This is season 12 of the horror anthology series, for those keeping score.

    Fans of “John Wick” know very well what happens at The Continental, but no one really knows the origin story of Winston Scott and the hotel chain that caters to assassins — until now. “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” opens its doors Friday on Peacock.

    In theaters
    “Stop Making Sense” — a documentary that may make little sense to anyone who’s not eligible to join AARP — returns to theaters Friday for its 40th anniversary. Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, the live performance by Talking Heads was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983 and features many of the band’s best-known songs. (Note to readers who have only ever listened to music on their smartphones: That thing the guy carries onstage in the opening scene is called a “boombox,” and it plays “cassette tapes.”)

    Also hitting theaters Friday, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren reunite for the fourth and final installment of the “Expendables” showcase for aging action heroes out to save the world. Aside from the decision to embed the number four in the film’s title, “Expend4bles” doesn’t appear to bring anything fresh to the table: It’s your grandpa’s standard action flick — with 77-year-old Stallone as the grandpa orchestrating all the mayhem.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    The 2023 WNBA playoffs are underway, and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces are hoping for a repeat after posting 34 wins and just 6 losses during the regular season. Close behind is the second-seeded New York Liberty, with a 32-8 record. First-round matchups will continue later today and Tuesday. The format in the first round is a best-of-three series, so with one win already in the books over the Chicago Sky, the Las Vegas Aces could advance to the semifinals later today. The Liberty beat the Washington Mystics in the first game of their series.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 61% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘Dog Days Are Over’
    With the arrival of fall next weekend, let’s hope the dog days of summer are well behind us. (Click here to view)

    Related