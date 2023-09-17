Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 18, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we mark Constitution Week in the United States. Then, we’ll break down the historic strike affecting America’s biggest automakers. Plus, an update on Hurricane Lee, which made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone over the weekend. We’ll join a team of scientists on a hurricane-hunting flight ahead of the storm. Finally, don’t miss the acrobatic critter caught on camera in Arizona.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10