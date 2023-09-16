CNN —

A police officer in Colorado who placed a handcuffed suspect into a police SUV that was then hit by a train, was sentenced to supervised probation and public service, her attorney said.

Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke will serve 30 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service, according to attorney Mallory A. Revel.

In July, Judge Timothy Kerns found the former officer guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, but found her not guilty of a felony charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, CNN previously reported.

“There’s no reasonable doubt that placing a handcuffed person in the back of a patrol car parked on railroad tracks creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm by the train,” Kerns said while reading the verdict.

Steinke had joined a traffic stop in Weld County, Colorado, last September, pulling over Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, who was suspected of brandishing a gun at another driver in a road rage case earlier that evening.

Steinke placed Rios into the cruiser of Platteville police officer Pablo Vasquez, who was the first to arrive on the scene and parked in the middle of a marked railroad crossing.

Body camera and dash camera video released by police showed Rios screaming for help as the train approached and struck the vehicle. She suffered nine broken ribs and a broken arm in addition to other injuries, but survived the crash.

Steinke spoke directly to Rios prior to her sentencing.

“I understand, recognize and empathize that Ms. Rios-Gonzalez and her family have endured a great deal of physical, emotional and psychological pain,” Steinke said. “As a police officer, I never intended for another human to come to harm under my watch. I feel very much responsible for what happened to you that night. What happened that night has haunted me for 364 days.”

Rios’ attorney also told the court that Rios did not feel strongly about Steinke serving jail time and felt “very sorry” for her instead.

Fort Lupton is about 30 miles north of Denver.